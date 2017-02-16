Im sure we have been over this before but cant be bothered looking through the VT for it but why does Superleague have a full round of fixtures on the same weekend as the mid season International??
NRL have a week off but we have a full round of fixtures. We go to Huddersfield more than likely missing 3 England players as well as maybe some Samoans....
Great planning.
