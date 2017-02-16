WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mid Season Test

Mid Season Test

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:55 pm
Im sure we have been over this before but cant be bothered looking through the VT for it but why does Superleague have a full round of fixtures on the same weekend as the mid season International??

NRL have a week off but we have a full round of fixtures. We go to Huddersfield more than likely missing 3 England players as well as maybe some Samoans....

Great planning.

Re: Mid Season Test

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:13 am
Wayne Bennett has said the England squad will contain a maximum of 3 players from any one club. Huddersfield will also be missing Mcgilvary and Cudjoe so it balances out a little bit.

If we want to help the international game (which is what RL desperately needs) we have to make a few sacrifices. They will miss one round, in RU the club season continues through the six nations with players missing 5 rounds, as well as missing club games because of the autumn internationals. You can argue it damages the club game, but they have thriving international set up as a result.

Re: Mid Season Test

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:57 am
very true. Not sure if Samoa will pick Superleague players but if they do we will could easily be missing - Hardaker, Gale, Meeks or Shenny for England and also Roberts, JSL and Junior Moors for Samoa. could be without 6 of our starting 13.

Re: Mid Season Test

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:05 am
cas all the way wrote:
very true. Not sure if Samoa will pick Superleague players but if they do we will could easily be missing - Hardaker, Gale, Meeks or Shenny for England and also Roberts, JSL and Junior Moors for Samoa. could be without 6 of our starting 13.


Of those players only Lucas Gale has any chance of representing England. Zachary Hardaker impressed Wayne Bennett as a mediocrity in his performances for Penrith. Shenny has done nothing this season. Meeks is too raw and still too much identified with the relegated London Broncos to earn a place in the national team.
