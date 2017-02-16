Wayne Bennett has said the England squad will contain a maximum of 3 players from any one club. Huddersfield will also be missing Mcgilvary and Cudjoe so it balances out a little bit.



If we want to help the international game (which is what RL desperately needs) we have to make a few sacrifices. They will miss one round, in RU the club season continues through the six nations with players missing 5 rounds, as well as missing club games because of the autumn internationals. You can argue it damages the club game, but they have thriving international set up as a result.