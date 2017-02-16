WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How Many......

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:54 pm
It could be worse, Fevs team could be all Leeds this weekend couldn't it? Sheffield looking like Leigh etc etc?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:56 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
It could be worse, Fevs team could be all Leeds this weekend couldn't it? Sheffield looking like Leigh etc etc?


Why? Both Leeds & Leigh are playing this week (against each other tomorrow night) and they're only allowed a maximum of 4 Dual Reg players anyway.

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:06 pm
Ok bad example not realized who the other game was, but the theory is still the same for several other clubs

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:19 pm
Now now, this thread was clearly meant to make us feel better by laughing at our near neighbour's failure and irrelevance in spite of their wealth... :)
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:33 pm
They have 4051 to beat...
(and I feel fine)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:53 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
Now now, this thread was clearly meant to make us feel better by laughing at our near neighbour's failure and irrelevance in spite of their wealth... :)




If something makes us smile for a couple of minutes we should always take it

In all serious though this is not good. The second week of the Super League season, also in the middle of Unions six nations with obviously large crowds and we could be watching a game that might sound like it's been played in a park
