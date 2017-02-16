ridlerbull wrote: Now now, this thread was clearly meant to make us feel better by laughing at our near neighbour's failure and irrelevance in spite of their wealth...

If something makes us smile for a couple of minutes we should always take itIn all serious though this is not good. The second week of the Super League season, also in the middle of Unions six nations with obviously large crowds and we could be watching a game that might sound like it's been played in a park