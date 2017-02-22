Bulliac wrote: To be honest, I wasn't looking any further than this season, and our prospects, such as they are, of avoiding relegation.



In that context, the players I was hoping to, 'keep hold of, were the loanees, so as to integrate them into the squad and get the most from them for as long as we can - I take it for granted that fully signed players will last the season out at the club.



Over the longer term you're probably right, though that is most likely dependent on any SL release clauses not being activated and, it must be said, which division we find ourselves in next season. I agree Phoenix looks an exciting prospect, but, though he plays a little like Benji, he, doesn't yet have the same physical presence, so added to the fact we've not seen him in a Bulls' shirt yet, I'd hang back from making too many predictions there and see what turns up.

In terms of this season when the loans were announced I was very surprised we bagged Lilley. But at that moment I knew we wouldn't keep him longer than the month so keeping him longer wasn't really an option. Realistically we are looking at maybe keeping Jordan-Roberts and Oledzki for longer as Leeds seem fine in these positions for now. So these two we need to integrate more. For the halves I would assume we go with our own guys in Pryce and Keyes, with maybe Thomas and Pheonix covering.Key person for me at this moment is Moore. But again we have to play a waiting game with him as we don't have a clue what is happening until the 10th March.