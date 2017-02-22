WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Things keep getting better

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Things keep getting better

 
Post a reply

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:55 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2842
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
According to the report I read, Cas have only signed Larroyer for a year so [if true] I can't imagine him being here for long.

In the final analysis, all games are winnable, particularly when you look at all the games we, 'should never have lost', but did, over the last two seasons. It's easier when you have a settled squad though. It's OK bringing loanees in, but it's much better when you don't have to - it's easier to engender team spirit, to have understanding between the players, not just of the plays but of the players themselves, so they all know what each other is capable of, how they like to receive the ball, who is likely to pop one 'out of the back', etc.


Yeah they signed him for a season, then loaned him to us for a season. After a month they have a 24 hour recall option.

Pretty much agree with your points there. Especially the ones regarding games we 'should never have lost' but have we continued that trend by losing to Rochdale? I mean all things considered I marked it down as a loss pre-game but we were in a position to win.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:59 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2842
Location: Shipley, Bradford
rugbyreddog wrote:
You would have to think that as the season goes on we will get a bit more conditioning (although we can't make up for the lost pre-season). This lot will definitely respond better to being full time than the crew we have had the last two years. Those young legs should be chasing everybody around the park come mid point of the season. The backs look devastating going forward and we have beefed up the pack. The two main things to improve are: cutting out silly penalties and stopping the opposition making easy yards when we defend. And third of the two is completion rate, stop dropping the ball especially early in the tackle count.


I've always said nothing prepares you for match fitness than actually playing matches and as the season goes on we will get better. However a good pre-season is so important!! Especially when you need to get off to a good start like we do!!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:39 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9143
Location: Bradbados
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Yeah they signed him for a season, then loaned him to us for a season. After a month they have a 24 hour recall option.

Pretty much agree with your points there. Especially the ones regarding games we 'should never have lost' but have we continued that trend by losing to Rochdale? I mean all things considered I marked it down as a loss pre-game but we were in a position to win.

Oh, we definitely were in a position to win but lost out for many of the reasons I highlighted. We have some excellent young prospects and a few good solid pros in our side but they need to gel and move from being individuals to becoming a team. That takes time though, and particularly with our interrupted pre-season, in order to achieve that we need to keep the nucleus of the side together as long as we can, imo. Sadly, it is largely out of our hands though.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:15 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2842
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
Oh, we definitely were in a position to win but lost out for many of the reasons I highlighted. We have some excellent young prospects and a few good solid pros in our side but they need to gel and move from being individuals to becoming a team. That takes time though, and particularly with our interrupted pre-season, in order to achieve that we need to keep the nucleus of the side together as long as we can, imo. Sadly, it is largely out of our hands though.


Yeah, it all depends if we stay up or not. For arguments sake we do stay up. We can keep the nucleolus of the side. For any team the 1, 6, 7 and 9 are key positions. Everyone else can pretty much chop and change. I think our left edge of Bentley, Oakes and Ryan are important to keep a hold of.

So for 2017 you have Thomas, Pryce, Keyes and Lumb/Moore. Pryce retires at years end. So potential for Pheonix to be the 6 (looks like a poor mans Benji Marshall on the videos). So the nucleus would be Thomas?, Pheonix, Keyes and Lumb. All very young players. Build around these guys and the left edge and we are looking very good :)
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:22 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26140
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I would urge you not to get ahead of yourself esp with regard to Phoenix who hasn't even put a boot on yet.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:38 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2842
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I would urge you not to get ahead of yourself esp with regard to Phoenix who hasn't even put a boot on yet.


Ah I never get a head of myself! Just enjoy thinking about the game :) Besides it's much better than looking at -10 :lol:

As for Phoenix, just going by his clips on Youtube. But as I have said before, touch rugby and sevens rugby in warm, sunny weather is a far cry for the beast that is the 13 man code in poor weather at times against teams like Swinton who want to knock your head off haha :)
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:03 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9143
Location: Bradbados
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Yeah, it all depends if we stay up or not. For arguments sake we do stay up. We can keep the nucleolus of the side. For any team the 1, 6, 7 and 9 are key positions. Everyone else can pretty much chop and change. I think our left edge of Bentley, Oakes and Ryan are important to keep a hold of.

So for 2017 you have Thomas, Pryce, Keyes and Lumb/Moore. Pryce retires at years end. So potential for Pheonix to be the 6 (looks like a poor mans Benji Marshall on the videos). So the nucleus would be Thomas?, Pheonix, Keyes and Lumb. All very young players. Build around these guys and the left edge and we are looking very good :)


To be honest, I wasn't looking any further than this season, and our prospects, such as they are, of avoiding relegation.

In that context, the players I was hoping to, 'keep hold of, were the loanees, so as to integrate them into the squad and get the most from them for as long as we can - I take it for granted that fully signed players will last the season out at the club.

Over the longer term you're probably right, though that is most likely dependent on any SL release clauses not being activated and, it must be said, which division we find ourselves in next season. I agree Phoenix looks an exciting prospect, but, though he plays a little like Benji, he, doesn't yet have the same physical presence, so added to the fact we've not seen him in a Bulls' shirt yet, I'd hang back from making too many predictions there and see what turns up.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, BD20Cougar, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, eddievan, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, iseeyoujerryjerry, Jimmy 4 Bradford, le penguin, Nelson, Old_Northern, Paddyfc, Ranjit, rebelrobin, ruraljuror, Scarey71, SLPTom, Smack him Jimmy, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tikkabull, vbfg, woolly07 and 265 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,3501,84975,7794,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  