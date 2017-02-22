Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:



So for 2017 you have Thomas, Pryce, Keyes and Lumb/Moore. Pryce retires at years end. So potential for Pheonix to be the 6 (looks like a poor mans Benji Marshall on the videos). So the nucleus would be Thomas?, Pheonix, Keyes and Lumb. All very young players. Build around these guys and the left edge and we are looking very good Yeah, it all depends if we stay up or not. For arguments sake we do stay up. We can keep the nucleolus of the side. For any team the 1, 6, 7 and 9 are key positions. Everyone else can pretty much chop and change. I think our left edge of Bentley, Oakes and Ryan are important to keep a hold of.So for 2017 you have Thomas, Pryce, Keyes and Lumb/Moore. Pryce retires at years end. So potential for Pheonix to be the 6 (looks like a poor mans Benji Marshall on the videos). So the nucleus would be Thomas?, Pheonix, Keyes and Lumb. All very young players. Build around these guys and the left edge and we are looking very good

To be honest, I wasn't looking any further than this season, and our prospects, such as they are, of avoiding relegation.In that context, the players I was hoping to, 'keep hold of, were the loanees, so as to integrate them into the squad and get the most from them for as long as we can - I take it for granted that fully signed players will last the season out at the club.Over the longer term you're probably right, though that is most likely dependent on any SL release clauses not being activated and, it must be said, which division we find ourselves in next season. I agree Phoenix looks an exciting prospect, but, though he plays a little like Benji, he, doesn't yet have the same physical presence, so added to the fact we've not seen him in a Bulls' shirt yet, I'd hang back from making too many predictions there and see what turns up.