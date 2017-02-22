Bulliac wrote:

According to the report I read, Cas have only signed Larroyer for a year so [if true] I can't imagine him being here for long.



In the final analysis, all games are winnable, particularly when you look at all the games we, 'should never have lost', but did, over the last two seasons. It's easier when you have a settled squad though. It's OK bringing loanees in, but it's much better when you don't have to - it's easier to engender team spirit, to have understanding between the players, not just of the plays but of the players themselves, so they all know what each other is capable of, how they like to receive the ball, who is likely to pop one 'out of the back', etc.