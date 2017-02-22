|
Bulliac wrote:
According to the report I read, Cas have only signed Larroyer for a year so [if true] I can't imagine him being here for long.
In the final analysis, all games are winnable, particularly when you look at all the games we, 'should never have lost', but did, over the last two seasons. It's easier when you have a settled squad though. It's OK bringing loanees in, but it's much better when you don't have to - it's easier to engender team spirit, to have understanding between the players, not just of the plays but of the players themselves, so they all know what each other is capable of, how they like to receive the ball, who is likely to pop one 'out of the back', etc.
Yeah they signed him for a season, then loaned him to us for a season. After a month they have a 24 hour recall option.
Pretty much agree with your points there. Especially the ones regarding games we 'should never have lost' but have we continued that trend by losing to Rochdale? I mean all things considered I marked it down as a loss pre-game but we were in a position to win.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:59 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
You would have to think that as the season goes on we will get a bit more conditioning (although we can't make up for the lost pre-season). This lot will definitely respond better to being full time than the crew we have had the last two years. Those young legs should be chasing everybody around the park come mid point of the season. The backs look devastating going forward and we have beefed up the pack. The two main things to improve are: cutting out silly penalties and stopping the opposition making easy yards when we defend. And third of the two is completion rate, stop dropping the ball especially early in the tackle count.
I've always said nothing prepares you for match fitness than actually playing matches and as the season goes on we will get better. However a good pre-season is so important!! Especially when you need to get off to a good start like we do!!
Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:39 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Yeah they signed him for a season, then loaned him to us for a season. After a month they have a 24 hour recall option.
Pretty much agree with your points there. Especially the ones regarding games we 'should never have lost' but have we continued that trend by losing to Rochdale? I mean all things considered I marked it down as a loss pre-game but we were in a position to win.
Oh, we definitely were in a position to win but lost out for many of the reasons I highlighted. We have some excellent young prospects and a few good solid pros in our side but they need to gel and move from being individuals to becoming a team. That takes time though, and particularly with our interrupted pre-season, in order to achieve that we need to keep the nucleus of the side together as long as we can, imo. Sadly, it is largely out of our hands though.
