Bulliac wrote: The odds are still firmly on going down.



Looking at fixtures changes nothing really [though, I admit, it does give us something to do...], so much depends on who is brought in and probably on when they are brought in. Ever changing loanees are just sticking plaster though and hopefully that is not the long-term plan. We need some permanent blokes in the forwards but also probably someone to cover the backs, as we can't just flog the lads from the academy. It isn't an easy process though, starting when we did and on an apparently limited budget, but it is important if we're really interested in trying to avoid leaving 2017 as a wasted year.

Oh it sure is. I do think we will survive but it will be a long tough slog to get there. Rightly so that the odds are still us going down. But as I say these next 6 games will give us an indication as to where we are as a team and the league. First 3-4 weeks of a season are always up and down as you can't really gain much from it results wise. We can assume that Toulouse will be terrible away but we won't know for sure until they have played a couple of games away. And we can assume that Dewsbury will be awful but we won't really know until after 5-6 games.Aye we need some permanent signings. Larroyer is supposed to be here for a year but that recall option after a month will always be a factor. Hopefully we are signing two more forwards who will be permanent, added to that the Smith and Phoenix signing in the backs then we are looking alright. A lot will depend on the outcome of Moore's trial? on the 10th March. He could well be a permanent addition too.