Bull Mania wrote: Whitehaven finished on 17points Although i don't think any team is as weak as Workington and Whitehaven were last season. Very tight league. At the moment we are the same amount of points away from 6th places Oldham as Batley who occupy the last safe spot.

If anything dewsbury look weaker this year. We are now five wins behind Dews and we will be playing them 3 times, win them 3 and better their other results by 2 wins and we'll catch em. Just need the wheels to fall off another team now... If all the other teams keep sharing the points around it will make it really tricky.I reckon if we get to plus10 points after the regular season we have a shot in the playoffs, so 10 more games to win, starting on sun;Dews h/a. Swinton h. Sheff h/a. Halifax h. Toulouse h. Oldham h/a. Rochdale a.With some forward reinforcement, some luck with injuries l think that is a difficult ask to win that 10, but far from being impossible imho.One game at a time, focus on Toulouse then reasses for the next challenge. Coyb.