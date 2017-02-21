16 wins? So what are the best chances of those?



So far I'd say we have a fair chance versus Swinton (H), Dewsbury (H) and (A), Toulouse (H), Odlham (H) and (A), Rochdale (A) and Sheffield (H) and (A). That's 9 games. We might nick one of the Fax games too if they decide to play like they did at Batley. I can't see us having much joy versus the other teams.



It's going to come down to the last few games of the season in the shield competition. I can see us having to win all those games.