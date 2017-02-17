Like I said sorry ...wanted to get it in before any one else.Banter more than anything.
I love rugby league. I moved from halifax . Still support them home and away for most games.
The game is on its booty.
All clubs should have academies and reserves to help the game prosper. The RFL should help with this. Hopefully this would stop club's going bust.
Halifax lost a potential quality player to another SL team for nothing.Pretty much like player's you lost from your investment in youth.
The great game needs sorting.
