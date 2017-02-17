WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:11 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005
Posts: 7357
Scarey71 wrote:
No he wont but he's frustrated and as far as I know he asked for Bradford as preference failing that Halifax as he's too good to be sat doing nothing.

And we ain't bickering, 'onest dad... are we Greg?


Which bit of Fax approaching Huddersfield for him didn't you get? "Adam Fax want to take you on loan". "Can I go to Bradford?" :lol:

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:17 pm
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005
Posts: 3701
Location: Hornsea
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Which bit of Fax approaching Huddersfield for him didn't you get? "Adam Fax want to take you on loan". "Can I go to Bradford?" :lol:

" Or Swinton....or Sheffield........ or Dewsbury..........or Oldham.......or Rochdale.... Anywhere else?"
"Sorry Adam only Halifax" :lol: :lol:

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:34 pm
Scarey71
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016
Posts: 322
Location: South of Bratfud
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Which bit of Fax approaching Huddersfield for him didn't you get? "Adam Fax want to take you on loan". "Can I go to Bradford?" :lol:


You'd better ask him, those were HIS words. At Odsal. Last Sunday. Which bit did YOU not get?

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:57 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013
Posts: 2126
Location: No longer Bradford
rugbyreddog wrote:
OK I am not talking about O'B at this point just DR and Loans. If you ar DR with one team I believe there is a limit to the number of players you can field from your DR partner but does that limit also include Loanees.



You can have a total of 5 loan players. You can have a total of 4 Dual Reg players. Any dual reg players count towards your 5 loans too though.

So in theory you could have just 5 loan, or 4 loan + 1 DR, 3 loan + 2 DR, 2 loan + 3 DR or 1 loan + 4 DR. Not 5 DR though.

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:05 pm
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2016 10:03 pm
Posts: 6
It wont matter the number of dr or loans as the RFL will let Bradford do as they please. One rule for Bradford another for everyone else. :LOL:

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:00 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007
Posts: 5748
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Lets just say he always wanted to play for his home town team and there was never a chance he would go back to Bradford how he was treated. Besides it was not like Huddersfield were touting him around it were Fax who went to Huddersfield due to their shortage of 9's.


Look mate you'll never win an argument on here with these lot. They are Bulls fans who are deluded enough to think they are still a big deal.

They need to ask themselves why would Adam O'Brien want to play for Bradford? The worst team in the Championship when he has the opportunity to join the second worst team in the Championship on loan?
Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:45 pm
ex Bull Dog
Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007
Posts: 2130
Uptonfax wrote:
It wont matter the number of dr or loans as the RFL will let Bradford do as they please. One rule for Bradford another for everyone else. :LOL:

Sorry couldn't resist


A Halifax fan that lives in Wakefield, you must really hate/want us to cut our cloth accordingly!!?

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:37 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015
Posts: 301
Location: Depends whose asking
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Look mate you'll never win an argument on here with these lot. They are Bulls fans who are deluded enough to think they are still a big deal.

They need to ask themselves why would Adam O'Brien want to play for Bradford? The worst team in the Championship when he has the opportunity to join the second worst team in the Championship on loan?

I think your generalisation is wide of the mark.
There are a lot of Bulls fans on here who totally accept we are no longer the big deal we once were.
No need to reply - Apology accepted

Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:05 pm
ridlerbull
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004
Posts: 1571
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I think your generalisation is wide of the mark.
There are a lot of Bulls fans on here who totally accept we are no longer the big deal we once were.
No need to reply - Apology accepted

Either you're being extremely meta or you're missing the point by a wide margin.
Re: Things keep getting better

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:27 pm
Uptonfax

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2016
Posts: 6
Like I said sorry ...wanted to get it in before any one else.Banter more than anything.

I love rugby league. I moved from halifax . Still support them home and away for most games.

The game is on its booty.

All clubs should have academies and reserves to help the game prosper. The RFL should help with this. Hopefully this would stop club's going bust.

Halifax lost a potential quality player to another SL team for nothing.Pretty much like player's you lost from your investment in youth.

The great game needs sorting.
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  