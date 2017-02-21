bowlingboy wrote: I personally don't find it offensive.

If you can't vent a bit and eff and blind at an RL game where can you?

Bullseye wrote: That one about Posh and Beckham and Leon Pryce is pretty naff. Recycled from last year. Come on people you can do better than that!

Chanting at the players, coaches, referee, staff etc. is one thing. As much as it shouldn't really be condoned, it's part and parcel to an extent and they know what they're getting themselves in for. Chanting at a young kid volunteering as a ball boy, shouting "Your bed's too small for you" and other fat jokes? Well out of order. He's a kid. If he'd have turned round and rubbed his belly, I'd feel less sorry as he can obviously take it. Still not right, but not as bad. Instead the poor kid looked really uncomfortable. It was bullying, pure and simple. But this lot don't care about that as long as they can show off in front of their pals.I personally wouldn't dare say anything as there's a fair group of them who've usually had a bit to drink and I wouldn't want to end up with a few of them sticking up for each other. I could easily take most of them one-on-one, but I don't go looking for fights and certainly not at rugby games. But if one started on you, the other halfwits around them would back them up. And sadly, I have no faith in stewards at all having witnessed the likes of Hull stewards stand right next to chav corner while they chant racist abuse about Bradford and do absolutely nothing about it.I'm not sure they can do better. Almost every chant they do is recycled from somewhere else and isn't original in the slightest. Or it's just really really poor. Not saying I could do better, but there isn't really a creative bone in their collective bodies.