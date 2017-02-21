WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:21 am
Bullseye wrote:
I have successfully told individuals to calm it down in the past without being filled in. It's worked 100% of the time. Not sure how you do that with a larger group. Refer it to the stewards I reckon.


I thought the rest of the crowd policed it the first time pretty well. There was a sharp intake of breath, muttering & looks from the 980 people in the stand towards the 20 or so who were singing. They stopped pretty sharpish.

The second time they sang it, the ballboys were away down in the corner and a Swinton prop was walking past, the one that kept spitting at the hoardings. I assumed it was aimed at him.

I don't think it was sung a third time.

Oscar Thomas needs a song.
And poor Ross Oakes, is he not one of our own as well??
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:22 am
Bull Mania wrote:
Agree with all of that. I thought Leon got more involved Sunday. He won't be taking the line on and making breaks, but he certainly talked a lot on the field (don't under estimate the importance of having this in a team) and his passing was spot on. Thought Keyes was very good too. Oakes just keeps getting better and better. I think it was Ethan's second try where he picked up a poor pass from his ankles brilliantly.


Oh talking is massive and I am sure he helps out positional wise with the younger lads too. No matter what level of rugby you play at the talk during a game is huge. To be fair to him he will be solid and his experience will prove vital. It's just really frustrating when fans think he can still tear teams apart and sprint for the line haha!

The thing I like about Keyes is he can read a game well, is only 21 and today in the paper he said he was not happy with his performance as he knows he can do better. Much more refreshing to hear something like that after a win than the usual stuff.

Aye Oakes is a very good player. The partnership he has with Ryan needs to continue and that left edge of Bentley, Oakes and Ryan need to be playing together all the time now. Oakes has got a good pair of hands on him, the example you mentioned and also Ryan's 1st try where Oakes catch and pass was class!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:14 am
BeechwoodBull wrote:
What rubbish. "Kids in their early twenties, which planet are you on. I was married at 21 with a mortgage, by then they ought to be showing some maturity. Call me old fashioned because I am an old git, but Effing and blinding where there are children and women around you is NOT acceptable in my book. Every club has its share of idiots and we clearly have ours. Don't try to condone them


My point being tell them to shut up then, they are hardly hardened ex RL players they are a group of halfwits in their early 20's.
Someone mentioned they would kick off I very much doubt it, I presume its the same group that were bullying the admin of the Banter page?

Its the same old sticks and stones thing, the club are hardly likely to Kick them out so its down to whoever is offended to tell them to shut the f$ck up, although this would show double standards... :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
