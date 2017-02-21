Bull Mania wrote: Agree with all of that. I thought Leon got more involved Sunday. He won't be taking the line on and making breaks, but he certainly talked a lot on the field (don't under estimate the importance of having this in a team) and his passing was spot on. Thought Keyes was very good too. Oakes just keeps getting better and better. I think it was Ethan's second try where he picked up a poor pass from his ankles brilliantly.

Oh talking is massive and I am sure he helps out positional wise with the younger lads too. No matter what level of rugby you play at the talk during a game is huge. To be fair to him he will be solid and his experience will prove vital. It's just really frustrating when fans think he can still tear teams apart and sprint for the line haha!The thing I like about Keyes is he can read a game well, is only 21 and today in the paper he said he was not happy with his performance as he knows he can do better. Much more refreshing to hear something like that after a win than the usual stuff.Aye Oakes is a very good player. The partnership he has with Ryan needs to continue and that left edge of Bentley, Oakes and Ryan need to be playing together all the time now. Oakes has got a good pair of hands on him, the example you mentioned and also Ryan's 1st try where Oakes catch and pass was class!