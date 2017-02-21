Bullseye wrote:
I have successfully told individuals to calm it down in the past without being filled in. It's worked 100% of the time. Not sure how you do that with a larger group. Refer it to the stewards I reckon.
I thought the rest of the crowd policed it the first time pretty well. There was a sharp intake of breath, muttering & looks from the 980 people in the stand towards the 20 or so who were singing. They stopped pretty sharpish.
The second time they sang it, the ballboys were away down in the corner and a Swinton prop was walking past, the one that kept spitting at the hoardings. I assumed it was aimed at him.
I don't think it was sung a third time.
Oscar Thomas needs a song.
And poor Ross Oakes, is he not one of our own as well??