Managed to watch the game on the tube of you in the early hours this morning!! From it I took:



Scott Moore is still a class player. Defence was spot on and he controlled the ruck well and his dummy half runs were good too.



Thomas was brilliant and set the tone with his break in the first few mins of the game.



Oakes and Ryan have an awesome partnership developing which needs to continue. Ryan is unbelievable in attack but his defensive options are spot on too!



Pryce got a little more involved but still needs to control the game more alongside Keyes.



Bentley. Wow. His work ethic is unreal. Puts himself about in defence and his attack is good. Good to see him involved in a sweeping move where he gets the ball runs left but passes right to Thomas who goes behind him. It set up Ryan's first try anyway!



Oledzki has some engine! Important we keep him I think.



Finally it was once again great to see the lads get stuck in when Swinton wanted to fight. Roche was especially protecting the young lads which was nice to see.



All in all a good result. Still need to work on fitness (always going to be an issue with having no pre-season) and line speed needs sorting (will come with fitness). Roll on Toulouse.