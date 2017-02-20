WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:58 pm
bowlingboy
To be fair the lads that get off on chanting are early 20s kids themselves.
They certainly aren't capable of filling anyone in..

I personally don't find it offensive.
If you can't vent a bit and eff and blind at an RL game where can you?

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:21 pm
Bullnorthern
bowlingboy wrote:

I personally don't find it offensive.
If you can't vent a bit and eff and blind at an RL game where can you?


I trust you can see that aiming offensive comments at a young ball boy IS OFFENSIVE!

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:07 pm
NZ Bull
I miss this one. "Heyyyyyy Ronnie Rhino, with a pocket of sweets and a cheeky smile, Ronnie is a f*king pedophile"

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 12:15 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Full match video here

https://youtu.be/eqiUrYi1g3k
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:45 am
Blotto
Having now watched the match, it does show the 1st half drop goal goes over at normal and slow speed, but the bonus was we scored a converted try which probably wouldn't have happened if it was given.
The Bulls still look out of condition and flagged in the 2nd half hence the overall poor tempo of their game.
Leon needs to look at some videos of Beaver on how to pace yourself, though Beaver was and probably is still is a lot fitter than Leon will ever be!
Its going to be a long season of improvement and Team changes but we will still need that rub of the green (probably a whole meadowful) just keep out of relegation when the deficit is clawed back
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:44 am
NZ Bull wrote:
I miss this one. "Heyyyyyy Ronnie Rhino, with a pocket of sweets and a cheeky smile, Ronnie is a f*king pedophile"

My grandma loved that one God bless her soul

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:57 am
Blotto
Bullnorthern wrote:
I trust you can see that aiming offensive comments at a young ball boy IS OFFENSIVE!


I doubt those idiots could, you could hear them chanting you F B on the video but you don't know who to, though I did think perhaps Gledhill had walked past! :wink:
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:14 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Managed to watch the game on the tube of you in the early hours this morning!! From it I took:

Scott Moore is still a class player. Defence was spot on and he controlled the ruck well and his dummy half runs were good too.

Thomas was brilliant and set the tone with his break in the first few mins of the game.

Oakes and Ryan have an awesome partnership developing which needs to continue. Ryan is unbelievable in attack but his defensive options are spot on too!

Pryce got a little more involved but still needs to control the game more alongside Keyes.

Bentley. Wow. His work ethic is unreal. Puts himself about in defence and his attack is good. Good to see him involved in a sweeping move where he gets the ball runs left but passes right to Thomas who goes behind him. It set up Ryan's first try anyway!

Oledzki has some engine! Important we keep him I think.

Finally it was once again great to see the lads get stuck in when Swinton wanted to fight. Roche was especially protecting the young lads which was nice to see.

All in all a good result. Still need to work on fitness (always going to be an issue with having no pre-season) and line speed needs sorting (will come with fitness). Roll on Toulouse.
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:44 am
bowlingboy wrote:
To be fair the lads that get off on chanting are early 20s kids themselves.
They certainly aren't capable of filling anyone in..

I personally don't find it offensive.
If you can't vent a bit and eff and blind at an RL game where can you?


What rubbish. "Kids in their early twenties, which planet are you on. I was married at 21 with a mortgage, by then they ought to be showing some maturity. Call me old fashioned because I am an old git, but Effing and blinding where there are children and women around you is NOT acceptable in my book. Every club has its share of idiots and we clearly have ours. Don't try to condone them

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:53 am
Bull Mania
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Managed to watch the game on the tube of you in the early hours this morning!! From it I took:

Scott Moore is still a class player. Defence was spot on and he controlled the ruck well and his dummy half runs were good too.

Thomas was brilliant and set the tone with his break in the first few mins of the game.

Oakes and Ryan have an awesome partnership developing which needs to continue. Ryan is unbelievable in attack but his defensive options are spot on too!

Pryce got a little more involved but still needs to control the game more alongside Keyes.

Bentley. Wow. His work ethic is unreal. Puts himself about in defence and his attack is good. Good to see him involved in a sweeping move where he gets the ball runs left but passes right to Thomas who goes behind him. It set up Ryan's first try anyway!

Oledzki has some engine! Important we keep him I think.

Finally it was once again great to see the lads get stuck in when Swinton wanted to fight. Roche was especially protecting the young lads which was nice to see.

All in all a good result. Still need to work on fitness (always going to be an issue with having no pre-season) and line speed needs sorting (will come with fitness). Roll on Toulouse.


Agree with all of that. I thought Leon got more involved Sunday. He won't be taking the line on and making breaks, but he certainly talked a lot on the field (don't under estimate the importance of having this in a team) and his passing was spot on. Thought Keyes was very good too. Oakes just keeps getting better and better. I think it was Ethan's second try where he picked up a poor pass from his ankles brilliantly.
