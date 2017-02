Having now watched the match, it does show the 1st half drop goal goes over at normal and slow speed, but the bonus was we scored a converted try which probably wouldn't have happened if it was given.

The Bulls still look out of condition and flagged in the 2nd half hence the overall poor tempo of their game.

Leon needs to look at some videos of Beaver on how to pace yourself, though Beaver was and probably is still is a lot fitter than Leon will ever be!

Its going to be a long season of improvement and Team changes but we will still need that rub of the green (probably a whole meadowful) just keep out of relegation when the deficit is clawed back