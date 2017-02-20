WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:31 am
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 517
The addition of Lee Smith into the backs this week (centre probably) should improve the defence on one side a bit,
Presuming Thomas has earned a stay of execution at Full back, I would still prefer to see Campbell play there..

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:32 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4295
HamsterChops wrote:
Yes he was. Andy Bracek was the first to go following the brawl, closely followed by Roche. Roche was definitely in there throwing a few, but so were quite a few others. He was as good a choice as any to go for 10 minutes though as the ref needed to send one from each side to calm it down.



I didn't hear too much bad and didn't see any scuffling, but I do have to say I was a little disgusted at one chant especially. The "rabble" part of our fans (the usual suspects) can be funny at times, but they can also be offensive. The crap they were giving the poor ball boy was out of order. The kid didn't do anything, he was just a little overweight, and they took it upon themselves to repeatedly mock him for that. I felt really sorry for the lad and quite embarrassed that fans of our club could be like that.

It's one thing giving players or public faces of the club some stick over being a bit weighty (Jake Emmitt, Derek Beaumont etc.), but giving it to a kid on the sidelines volunteering as a ball boy was a disgrace.

Unfortunately a lot of the people in that group are more bothered about showing off in front of their friends than they are about being decent human beings.


I was sat in the stands but if that was the case then it is a disgrace. There is an sour element creeping in to some of our supporters (swearing in chants etc) Either the culprits (which i'm sure we all know who they are) grow up, or get them kicked out. It's not just some young lads trying to show off in front of their mates, there's a few middle aged women who are causing as much bother with the chanting and mouthing off. It's the same idiots unfortunately. Smell a pint and behave like idiots. Just can;'t handle it but go around like Johnny 10 men. I'd like to think the club would be pro-active with this but don't think they will do anything. Bit like the words of banning the idiot who threw beer over Caro at the Fev game last year. Nothing happened.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:48 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26109
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Great to get the first win even though it was twitch bum time occasionally. The experienced lads will have made a big difference.

Shame Moore probably won't be around for the whole season, shame.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:57 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9131
Location: Bradbados
Bull Mania wrote:
I was sat in the stands but if that was the case then it is a disgrace. There is an sour element creeping in to some of our supporters (swearing in chants etc) Either the culprits (which i'm sure we all know who they are) grow up, or get them kicked out. It's not just some young lads trying to show off in front of their mates, there's a few middle aged women who are causing as much bother with the chanting and mouthing off. It's the same idiots unfortunately. Smell a pint and behave like idiots. Just can;'t handle it but go around like Johnny 10 men. I'd like to think the club would be pro-active with this but don't think they will do anything. Bit like the words of banning the idiot who threw beer over Caro at the Fev game last year. Nothing happened.

There has always been this element unfortunately and every club has them and certainly not just us.

At one time they would have been, 'shut up', by fellow fans but few would dare to intervene these days or it may be more than just a mouthful you'd get back.....and, a to make it worse, you'd probably be the one ejected by the stewards for 'causing the bother'.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:07 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26109
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I have successfully told individuals to calm it down in the past without being filled in. It's worked 100% of the time. Not sure how you do that with a larger group. Refer it to the stewards I reckon.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:56 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9625
Location: Here
The stewards are generally useless to be fair. They don't want to get involved.

The only offensive chant I heard yesterday was the -12, who gives a f**k.

Unless I'm deaf. Which is possible.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:10 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26109
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
That one about Posh and Beckham and Leon Pryce is pretty naff. Recycled from last year. Come on people you can do better than that!

Could be much worse though. At least we don't sing about getting your father's gun, town full of ***** etc.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:03 pm
bullocks
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 94
Bullseye wrote:
That one about Posh and Beckham and Leon Pryce is pretty naff. Recycled from last year. Come on people you can do better than that


Missed that one, how does it go :D

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:03 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9625
Location: Here
I thought that one was quite funny...
(and I feel fine)

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:21 pm
1972er

Joined: Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:07 pm
Posts: 3
Those that were chanting at ball boy should be ashamed of themselves! Bang out of order. Not clever and certainly not hard! How would you feel/react if that was your kid being bullied by a group of adults! That is not what rugby and banter is about.
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, debaser, GazzaBull, HiramC, Nelson, paulwalker71, Peregrine, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, Spannerz, tackler thommo, thepimp007, vbfg and 303 guests

