HamsterChops wrote: Yes he was. Andy Bracek was the first to go following the brawl, closely followed by Roche. Roche was definitely in there throwing a few, but so were quite a few others. He was as good a choice as any to go for 10 minutes though as the ref needed to send one from each side to calm it down.







I didn't hear too much bad and didn't see any scuffling, but I do have to say I was a little disgusted at one chant especially. The "rabble" part of our fans (the usual suspects) can be funny at times, but they can also be offensive. The crap they were giving the poor ball boy was out of order. The kid didn't do anything, he was just a little overweight, and they took it upon themselves to repeatedly mock him for that. I felt really sorry for the lad and quite embarrassed that fans of our club could be like that.



It's one thing giving players or public faces of the club some stick over being a bit weighty (Jake Emmitt, Derek Beaumont etc.), but giving it to a kid on the sidelines volunteering as a ball boy was a disgrace.



Unfortunately a lot of the people in that group are more bothered about showing off in front of their friends than they are about being decent human beings.

I was sat in the stands but if that was the case then it is a disgrace. There is an sour element creeping in to some of our supporters (swearing in chants etc) Either the culprits (which i'm sure we all know who they are) grow up, or get them kicked out. It's not just some young lads trying to show off in front of their mates, there's a few middle aged women who are causing as much bother with the chanting and mouthing off. It's the same idiots unfortunately. Smell a pint and behave like idiots. Just can;'t handle it but go around like Johnny 10 men. I'd like to think the club would be pro-active with this but don't think they will do anything. Bit like the words of banning the idiot who threw beer over Caro at the Fev game last year. Nothing happened.