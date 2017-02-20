The addition of Lee Smith into the backs this week (centre probably) should improve the defence on one side a bit,
Presuming Thomas has earned a stay of execution at Full back, I would still prefer to see Campbell play there..
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullseye, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HAPEtobehere, Highlander, hooligan27, iseeyoujerryjerry, joanneby, RAB-2411, redeverready, riccado, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, Scarey71, Steel City Bull, woolly07 and 294 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|