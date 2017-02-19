As far as the game went, I do think it shows just how much experience helps. As much as I rate Joe Lumb, I've said before he's not ready to be our first choice hooker just yet. In the same way Adam O'Brien wasn't when he was behind the likes of Diskin & L'Estrange. Doesn't mean he won't be good in the future, just that he's still quite young. Scott Moore made a big difference and regardless of what we think of him as a person, he is a quality player.
I thought we were massively improved but we were also plainly struggling in certain areas. The frequency that Swinton created overlaps out wide was embarrassing at times and would have punished us a lot more if the likes of Ethan Ryan weren't so good at closing them down (that kid is a bloody superstar in defence as well as attack!). Oscar Thomas proved what was being said about him being a confidence player. When he's playing well, he carves up a defence. It worries me though that he isn't consistent enough. If he played like that every week, you wouldn't be so bothered about him being first choice, but we all know he doesn't. Needs to find some consistency before he convinces me, but I am happy to admit he was very good yesterday.