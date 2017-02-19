debaser wrote: Was Colton Roche sinbinned following the brawl? I thought he was but none of the reports mention it.

Blotto wrote: This could be the reason



From Wolford6 on TRL



I'm a Bulls fan, but some of the chanting from our fans' chorus was offensive. Hence a bit of a scuffle after the match finished. Apologies to the Swinton regulars

Yes he was. Andy Bracek was the first to go following the brawl, closely followed by Roche. Roche was definitely in there throwing a few, but so were quite a few others. He was as good a choice as any to go for 10 minutes though as the ref needed to send one from each side to calm it down.I didn't hear too much bad and didn't see any scuffling, but I do have to say I was a little disgusted at one chant especially. The "rabble" part of our fans (the usual suspects) can be funny at times, but they can also be offensive. The crap they were giving the poor ball boy was out of order. The kid didn't do anything, he was just a little overweight, and they took it upon themselves to repeatedly mock him for that. I felt really sorry for the lad and quite embarrassed that fans of our club could be like that.It's one thing giving players or public faces of the club some stick over being a bit weighty (Jake Emmitt, Derek Beaumont etc.), but giving it to a kid on the sidelines volunteering as a ball boy was a disgrace.Unfortunately a lot of the people in that group are more bothered about showing off in front of their friends than they are about being decent human beings.