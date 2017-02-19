WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:37 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
debaser wrote:
Was Colton Roche sinbinned following the brawl? I thought he was but none of the reports mention it.


On the radio they said it was him
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:55 pm
Blotto User avatar
debaser wrote:
Swinton fans having a scrap at the end too. I'm not sure what that was about but the steward said he couldn't see any trouble. Obviously goes to the same optician as the ref.


This could be the reason

From Wolford6 on TRL

I'm a Bulls fan, but some of the chanting from our fans' chorus was offensive. Hence a bit of a scuffle after the match finished. Apologies to the Swinton regulars
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:59 pm
tikkabull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 26, 2016 6:52 pm
Posts: 16
Can't believe nobodys mentiond James Bentley, for me man of the match played full 80
tackled like a demon took the ball up & handled well for certainly one of our tries.
definitely a bateman of the future

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:33 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
tikkabull wrote:
Can't believe nobodys mentiond James Bentley, for me man of the match played full 80
tackled like a demon took the ball up & handled well for certainly one of our tries.
definitely a bateman of the future


Huddersfiwld Giants will want making aware of this.
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:33 am
HamsterChops User avatar
debaser wrote:
Was Colton Roche sinbinned following the brawl? I thought he was but none of the reports mention it.


Yes he was. Andy Bracek was the first to go following the brawl, closely followed by Roche. Roche was definitely in there throwing a few, but so were quite a few others. He was as good a choice as any to go for 10 minutes though as the ref needed to send one from each side to calm it down.



Blotto wrote:
This could be the reason

From Wolford6 on TRL

I'm a Bulls fan, but some of the chanting from our fans' chorus was offensive. Hence a bit of a scuffle after the match finished. Apologies to the Swinton regulars


I didn't hear too much bad and didn't see any scuffling, but I do have to say I was a little disgusted at one chant especially. The "rabble" part of our fans (the usual suspects) can be funny at times, but they can also be offensive. The crap they were giving the poor ball boy was out of order. The kid didn't do anything, he was just a little overweight, and they took it upon themselves to repeatedly mock him for that. I felt really sorry for the lad and quite embarrassed that fans of our club could be like that.

It's one thing giving players or public faces of the club some stick over being a bit weighty (Jake Emmitt, Derek Beaumont etc.), but giving it to a kid on the sidelines volunteering as a ball boy was a disgrace.

Unfortunately a lot of the people in that group are more bothered about showing off in front of their friends than they are about being decent human beings.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:38 am
HamsterChops User avatar
As far as the game went, I do think it shows just how much experience helps. As much as I rate Joe Lumb, I've said before he's not ready to be our first choice hooker just yet. In the same way Adam O'Brien wasn't when he was behind the likes of Diskin & L'Estrange. Doesn't mean he won't be good in the future, just that he's still quite young. Scott Moore made a big difference and regardless of what we think of him as a person, he is a quality player.

I thought we were massively improved but we were also plainly struggling in certain areas. The frequency that Swinton created overlaps out wide was embarrassing at times and would have punished us a lot more if the likes of Ethan Ryan weren't so good at closing them down (that kid is a bloody superstar in defence as well as attack!). Oscar Thomas proved what was being said about him being a confidence player. When he's playing well, he carves up a defence. It worries me though that he isn't consistent enough. If he played like that every week, you wouldn't be so bothered about him being first choice, but we all know he doesn't. Needs to find some consistency before he convinces me, but I am happy to admit he was very good yesterday.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:51 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Stan Doffarf wrote:
Has anybody read the match report? Looks like it was written by a Lithuanian with learning difficulties. The club need to get their publicity output sorted, that kind of thing just makes them look amateurish.

I might suggest they send everything to me so I can translate it before it gets into the public domain.


This made me chuckle this morning :lol: :lol: :lol:
