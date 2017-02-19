|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2815
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
How did Pryce and Keyes play?
You'll find that once we get one or two more big props in and the ground hardens up our lads will play better. Especially with the additions of Lee Smith, Phoenix and apparently a prop with SL experience. The team looks better on paper each week and they will start to gel the more games they have together!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 1974
Location: North London
|
Pretty good win that for you lot.
Swinton are a decent team on their own turf, as we found out.
Looking forward to welcoming you (and quite a few of our old boys) to the capital in a couple of weeks.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:10 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8015
Location: Odsal Stadium
|
Great to get that 1st win under our belts, the longer we went without any points the greater the pressure.
Massive game next week at Odsal, need to keep the momentum. Hopefully a couple more bodies in the side as well.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:26 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3706Location:
Hornsea
|
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Great to get that 1st win under our belts, the longer we went without any points the greater the pressure.
Massive game next week at Odsal, need to keep the momentum. Hopefully a couple more bodies in the side as well.
We still haven't got any points
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:28 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3706Location:
Hornsea
|
It was good to hear that when they started messing about that the whole team weighed in.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9623
Location: Here
|
A great team effort. They are tough these young lads and got well and truly stuck in. Scott Moore made an impact. MOM for me was Thomas today. Didn't put a foot wrong, made some good yards and added an attacking threat with the boot.
Swinton fans having a scrap at the end too. I'm not sure what that was about but the steward said he couldn't see any trouble. Obviously goes to the same optician as the ref.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:30 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 869
Location: Waiting
|
Great performance compared to last week.
Well done lads
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 04, 2012 11:17 pm
Posts: 26
|
Has anybody read the match report? Looks like it was written by a Lithuanian with learning difficulties. The club need to get their publicity output sorted, that kind of thing just makes them look amateurish.
I might suggest they send everything to me so I can translate it before it gets into the public domain.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9623
Location: Here
|
Was Colton Roche sinbinned following the brawl? I thought he was but none of the reports mention it.
|
(and I feel fine)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Brid B&W, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cookie, debaser, dr_noangel, EW for PM, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, jammle, jockabull, josefw, Peregrine, Pickering Red, psychostring, RAB-2411, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, Stan Doffarf, Stul and 342 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|