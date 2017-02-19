A great team effort. They are tough these young lads and got well and truly stuck in. Scott Moore made an impact. MOM for me was Thomas today. Didn't put a foot wrong, made some good yards and added an attacking threat with the boot.

Swinton fans having a scrap at the end too. I'm not sure what that was about but the steward said he couldn't see any trouble. Obviously goes to the same optician as the ref.