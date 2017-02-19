|
High tackle on Moore I think, one of ours steamed on they threw punches we retaliated 1 each binned
Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:34 pm
You sure it was one each? Twitter saying 2 Swinton lads were binned?
Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:36 pm
1 was binned earlier on, think it was for high again.
Ryan in again carbon copy of previous
22-34 Thomas converts
Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:40 pm
Maybe 5mins left.
Keyes drills kick dead
Lions back to 12 men
Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:43 pm
Giving far to many penalties away, need to work on that
Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:47 pm
Thomas makes it 22-35 think seals it
Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:52 pm
Swinton in late.
28-35
13v13 think we would have lost
Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:58 pm
broadybull87 wrote:
Swinton in late.
28-35
13v13 think we would have lost
Geez, it's a win. Enjoy it as we might not get many this year
Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:02 pm
It doesn't matter how we get the wins. Whether we win by 7 or 70 you can only get 2 points per game and it was mission successful today.
Delighted for all involved with the club and all fans. The players needed that and will take so much confidence from it going forward.
All teams likely to be slugging it out at the bottom of the table lost this weekend and some by high scores so it has been a good one all round.
