Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:31 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2328
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
High tackle on Moore I think, one of ours steamed on they threw punches we retaliated 1 each binned
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:34 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2814
Location: Shipley, Bradford
You sure it was one each? Twitter saying 2 Swinton lads were binned?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:36 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2328
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
1 was binned earlier on, think it was for high again.

Ryan in again carbon copy of previous

22-34 Thomas converts
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:40 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2328
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Maybe 5mins left.

Keyes drills kick dead

Lions back to 12 men
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:43 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2328
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Giving far to many penalties away, need to work on that
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:47 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2328
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Thomas makes it 22-35 think seals it
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:52 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2328
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Swinton in late.

28-35

13v13 think we would have lost
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:58 pm
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2645
broadybull87 wrote:
Swinton in late.

28-35

13v13 think we would have lost


Geez, it's a win. Enjoy it as we might not get many this year
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:02 pm
psychostring
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 244
It doesn't matter how we get the wins. Whether we win by 7 or 70 you can only get 2 points per game and it was mission successful today.

Delighted for all involved with the club and all fans. The players needed that and will take so much confidence from it going forward.

All teams likely to be slugging it out at the bottom of the table lost this weekend and some by high scores so it has been a good one all round.
