It doesn't matter how we get the wins. Whether we win by 7 or 70 you can only get 2 points per game and it was mission successful today.



Delighted for all involved with the club and all fans. The players needed that and will take so much confidence from it going forward.



All teams likely to be slugging it out at the bottom of the table lost this weekend and some by high scores so it has been a good one all round.