Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Teams out:
14. Oscar Thomas
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
3. James Mendeika
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
11. Colton Roche
33. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
16. Kevin Larroyer
20. James Bentley
30. Josh Jordan-Roberts
8. Liam Kirk
26. Vila Halafihi
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
32. Johnny Walker
Debuts for Larroyer and Moore. Campbell and Peltier miss out. Peltier will be a loss IMO.
Pack looks a bit lightweight, so it seems odd that Peltier isn't in there.
And its surely now obvious that Campbell simply isn't going to be picked - and he'll fall even further down the pecking order now with Lee Smith to come in
Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:26 pm
Thing is for me. Campbell is a better fullback than Thomas. In the halves Thomas isn't bad. But I think he is being picked at fullback based on two performances last season especially when he did that full lengther against Workington. It's obvious that Beattie sees Thomas as 1st choice though now. Can't even say he's in for his kicking as Keyes is back!
Aye Peltier decision is a confusing one. I'd have had Kirk and Magrin as props. Roche and Larroyer and Bentley as the 11, 12 and 13. With Peltier, Walker, Halafihi and Oledzki on the bench!
Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:41 pm
I made it. Nice little ground. Looking like bulls fans way outnumbering home fans so far.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:48 pm
I don't think Peltier gets in the right positions, but I do like his good forward.
I really want to see a starting pack full of experience, however we must go with who is fit and available.
With Smith and Caro to come back that backline looks to have some serious strike power.
Smith
Caro
Ryan
Oakes
Macani
Pryce
Lilley
Thomas
Caro
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Phoenix/Smith
Caro
Mendieka
Ryan
Macani
Phoenix
Lilley
Plenty of options as well.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:49 pm
By a large number in the seating stand, Sat up and back and there's loads of us
Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:53 pm
Looks like Toovey was taking practice just then
Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:54 pm
Peltier warming up so isn't injured. Big call.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:55 pm
Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:24 pm
6-10
Ryan, Thomas
Ryan having a better atm
Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:34 pm
Thomas playing well too. Swinton just scored 10 all.
