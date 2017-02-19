WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:15 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2989
Location: Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Teams out:

14. Oscar Thomas
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
3. James Mendeika
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
11. Colton Roche
33. Scott Moore
15. Jon Magrin
16. Kevin Larroyer
20. James Bentley
30. Josh Jordan-Roberts

8. Liam Kirk
26. Vila Halafihi
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
32. Johnny Walker

Debuts for Larroyer and Moore. Campbell and Peltier miss out. Peltier will be a loss IMO.


Pack looks a bit lightweight, so it seems odd that Peltier isn't in there.

And its surely now obvious that Campbell simply isn't going to be picked - and he'll fall even further down the pecking order now with Lee Smith to come in

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:26 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2812
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Thing is for me. Campbell is a better fullback than Thomas. In the halves Thomas isn't bad. But I think he is being picked at fullback based on two performances last season especially when he did that full lengther against Workington. It's obvious that Beattie sees Thomas as 1st choice though now. Can't even say he's in for his kicking as Keyes is back!

Aye Peltier decision is a confusing one. I'd have had Kirk and Magrin as props. Roche and Larroyer and Bentley as the 11, 12 and 13. With Peltier, Walker, Halafihi and Oledzki on the bench!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:41 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9618
Location: Here
I made it. Nice little ground. Looking like bulls fans way outnumbering home fans so far.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:48 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4458
I don't think Peltier gets in the right positions, but I do like his good forward.

I really want to see a starting pack full of experience, however we must go with who is fit and available.

With Smith and Caro to come back that backline looks to have some serious strike power.

Smith
Caro
Ryan
Oakes
Macani
Pryce
Lilley

Thomas
Caro
Smith
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes

Phoenix/Smith
Caro
Mendieka
Ryan
Macani
Phoenix
Lilley

Plenty of options as well.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:49 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2319
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
By a large number in the seating stand, Sat up and back and there's loads of us
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:53 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2319
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Looks like Toovey was taking practice just then
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:54 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4291
Peltier warming up so isn't injured. Big call.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:55 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2319
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Huge game this now
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:24 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2319
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
6-10
Ryan, Thomas

Ryan having a better atm
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb

Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:34 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9618
Location: Here
Thomas playing well too. Swinton just scored 10 all.
(and I feel fine)
