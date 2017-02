Bulls4Champs wrote: I used to see this black fella at Odsal in the crowd. He always had a leather jacket and a flat cap on but was always glued to the wireless at his ear.



I don't know who he was but he sure loved his rugby and was one of those legendary characters you remember for life.



Anybody else recall him?

Yes remember him. Also anyone remember old Harry, looked a bit like a mad professor, always had his radio with him listening to other scores.We always used to ask him how the Northern were going on and he would always tell us, even though we were there at the game. The things you do to amuse yourself after a few pints ha. Happy days