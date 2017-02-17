|
No Barlow in Swintons squad
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:44 pm
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:57 pm
Who is Walker? Am I being dumb? I've missed this one.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:07 pm
Johnny walker, prop who we signed from Leigh last year (think it was 2016)
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:27 pm
broadybull87 wrote:
Johnny walker, prop who we signed from Leigh last year (think it was 2016)
I just wikied him. It was 2015, we loaned him to Dewsbury. I must have missed that one. Is he any good?
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:36 pm
debaser wrote:
I just wikied him. It was 2015, we loaned him to Dewsbury. I must have missed that one. Is he any good?
Got a good offload and has bit of mongrel. Never really got a chance. One of them inspired Jimmy/Ferres signings, played 2 games and then sent on loan to Dewsbury/Keighley
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:43 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
No Barlow in Swintons squad
Do I remember him being suspended? I feel like he got a ban. I may have dreamed this.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:13 am
Still 2 props short. Especially ones with plenty of experience.
Kirk looks promising though. Hope we can avoid burning him out.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:12 am
How many is plenty and Barlow is not match fit
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:40 am
Bull Mania wrote:
Got a good offload and has bit of mongrel. Never really got a chance. One of them inspired Jimmy/Ferres signings, played 2 games and then sent on loan to Dewsbury/Keighley
bit like Samir (or Andy as the Rochdale fans behind me where saying) couple of games couple of errors and never seen again
