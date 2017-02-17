No Hallas means Halafihi is bound to figure on the bench or even start since I can’t see Beattie making one change to the halfbacks to bring Keyes in then making another during the game to move him to dummy half.



So Moore and Halafihi I think will play since Moore won’t be fit enough to play 80mins.



I’d prefer Campbell at fullback and Thomas on the bench for his versatility but expect it’ll be Thomas at fullback again. Not sure what Beattie will do with the props. I’d definitely play Walker for this game knowing how Swinton play it. Peltier, Magrin and Oledzki make up the four with Larroyer, Roche and Bentley as the backrow. I think Kirk might miss out. Jordan Roberts will probably end up on the bench.