Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:31 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
No Hallas either due to injury.
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:36 pm
Pack looks a better, I wouldn't fancy playing against it so that's a good sign..
A couple of bigger front rows and its ok...
Whats wrong with Lumb?
How come no Lilley? they are 2 good players to be out..

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:56 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
The absence of Lilley and Lumb is concerning! I personally would line up like this:

19. Johnny Campbell
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
3. James Mendeika
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
0. Scott Moore
17. Ross Peltier
11. Colton Roche
0. Kevin Larroyer
20. James Bentley

14. Oscar Thomas
15. Jon Magrin
31. Mikolaj Oledzki
0. Johnny Walker

For the first time this season the pack looks good! I'd have Thomas on the bench to cover the halves for when Moore needs a spell and Keyes moves to 9. I've gone for a 3rd prop on the bench and experience in Walker as I believe Swinton will try bully us and we need to front up to this and have our pack earn a platform for our halves to work from.

Missing Lilley and Lumb is big especially Lilley's kicking game. But seeing that squad I am confident the lads can get the win.
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:18 pm
Bulliac
Think Leon could do more kicking, though we need to be much more on the front foot or it hardly matters about who's actually doing the kicking.
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:46 pm
Bullseye
No Hallas means Halafihi is bound to figure on the bench or even start since I can’t see Beattie making one change to the halfbacks to bring Keyes in then making another during the game to move him to dummy half.

So Moore and Halafihi I think will play since Moore won’t be fit enough to play 80mins.

I’d prefer Campbell at fullback and Thomas on the bench for his versatility but expect it’ll be Thomas at fullback again. Not sure what Beattie will do with the props. I’d definitely play Walker for this game knowing how Swinton play it. Peltier, Magrin and Oledzki make up the four with Larroyer, Roche and Bentley as the backrow. I think Kirk might miss out. Jordan Roberts will probably end up on the bench.
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:02 pm
Nothus
Odds on a Scott Moore and Josh Barlow punch up?
