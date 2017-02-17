Pack looks a better, I wouldn't fancy playing against it so that's a good sign..
A couple of bigger front rows and its ok...
Whats wrong with Lumb?
How come no Lilley? they are 2 good players to be out..
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bendybulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, daveyz999, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, HiramC, hooligan27, jockabull, josefw, le penguin, Mobull, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, PudseyBull, rossybull, ruraljuror, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Uptonfax and 377 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|