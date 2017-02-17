HamsterChops wrote: Can't say I've really noticed Jordan-Roberts much. But at the moment we need some depth in order to rotate the likes of Bentley & Wilkinson and not burn them out, so unless we sign more players, keeping him would be good.



Oledzki I would definitely like to keep as again we need to rotate props a bit, and he's looked pretty good.



Lilley as much as we'd all love to keep him, I think that was likely only ever meant to be short term anyway.



Hallas, if Scott Moore ends up avoiding a jail term and staying, I'm not sure we need to keep him. Moore & Lumb are more important to be playing. Only if one of them gets injured that Hallas would get a sustained run, and then it's only so we don't have to play Halafihi again. Hallas staying is only important if we don't keep hold of Scott Moore for a variety of potential reasons.

Yeah Jordan-Roberts has been the loanee that I haven't noticed much either! But as you say it spells Wilkinson and Bentley which is key for me. Bentley is more adjusted to 1st team action than Wilkinson and I always thought Bentley would have got a run of games this season regardless of liquidation. Wilkinson is a few years off yet for me.Agree with Oledzki and Lilley. You are right in that Lilley would only be short term! Class players. Really surprised he isn't in Leeds's starting 13 to be honest.We won't keep Hallas if Moore avoids jail time. Makes sense really as Moore would get a run in the team, mentor Lumb etc. And it would free up a loan spot for an SL player who may be on the fringes of their team (a prop maybe?). If Moore gets sent down I'd like to see Hallas extend his loan for the season. Heard good things about him and he's been solid with us (won a fair few penalties for us).Either way I am getting more and more optimistic as the weeks go on!