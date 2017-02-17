|
I'm told Hallas has already played 1st team for them
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:09 am
herr rigsby wrote:
I'm told Hallas has already played 1st team for them
Played 3 first team games I think. Two in SL. One in Round 15 (vs. Wigan) and one in Round 17 (vs. Catalans). Then once in the Middle 8's (vs. Leigh). So not a regular and not even an occasional young one like Walters, Handley and Lilley.
I think him staying depends on the fitness of Parcell and Burrow. Both of those will be above Hallas for the hooking role. Unless they want to play Hallas in the Challenge Cup. And of course depending on the outcome of Scott Moore.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:11 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I have a feeling we will. Only way I can see him going is if Leeds have a major injury crisis in the pack or they fancy giving him a run out if Leeds get drawn against a lower team in the Challenge Cup. Same with Jordan-Roberts. Lilley will 100% go back and I think they may want Hallas at some point.
Can't say I've really noticed Jordan-Roberts much. But at the moment we need some depth in order to rotate the likes of Bentley & Wilkinson and not burn them out, so unless we sign more players, keeping him would be good.
Oledzki I would definitely like to keep as again we need to rotate props a bit, and he's looked pretty good.
Lilley as much as we'd all love to keep him, I think that was likely only ever meant to be short term anyway.
Hallas, if Scott Moore ends up avoiding a jail term and staying, I'm not sure we need to keep him. Moore & Lumb are more important to be playing. Only if one of them gets injured that Hallas would get a sustained run, and then it's only so we don't have to play Halafihi again. Hallas staying is only important if we don't keep hold of Scott Moore for a variety of potential reasons.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:18 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Can't say I've really noticed Jordan-Roberts much. But at the moment we need some depth in order to rotate the likes of Bentley & Wilkinson and not burn them out, so unless we sign more players, keeping him would be good.
Oledzki I would definitely like to keep as again we need to rotate props a bit, and he's looked pretty good.
Lilley as much as we'd all love to keep him, I think that was likely only ever meant to be short term anyway.
Hallas, if Scott Moore ends up avoiding a jail term and staying, I'm not sure we need to keep him. Moore & Lumb are more important to be playing. Only if one of them gets injured that Hallas would get a sustained run, and then it's only so we don't have to play Halafihi again. Hallas staying is only important if we don't keep hold of Scott Moore for a variety of potential reasons.
Yeah Jordan-Roberts has been the loanee that I haven't noticed much either! But as you say it spells Wilkinson and Bentley which is key for me. Bentley is more adjusted to 1st team action than Wilkinson and I always thought Bentley would have got a run of games this season regardless of liquidation. Wilkinson is a few years off yet for me.
Agree with Oledzki and Lilley. You are right in that Lilley would only be short term! Class players. Really surprised he isn't in Leeds's starting 13 to be honest.
We won't keep Hallas if Moore avoids jail time. Makes sense really as Moore would get a run in the team, mentor Lumb etc. And it would free up a loan spot for an SL player who may be on the fringes of their team (a prop maybe?). If Moore gets sent down I'd like to see Hallas extend his loan for the season. Heard good things about him and he's been solid with us (won a fair few penalties for us).
Either way I am getting more and more optimistic as the weeks go on!
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:33 am
I am optimistic today although the new owners communication skills are diabolical,
They do keep on delivering week on week we are getting stronger and long may it continue!
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:45 am
bowlingboy wrote:
I am optimistic today although the new owners communication skills are diabolical,
They do keep on delivering week on week we are getting stronger and long may it continue!
I'm personally not convinced they are delivering. A few kids signing on loan, a potential one month deal for Larroyer, an unknown 7s player who may not even get a visa and someone who's likely to be in prison soon, I wouldn't count as delivering.
But I also appreciate they don't have a lot to choose from, so I'm not going to slate them yet and accept they may need time. Sadly the situation the club is in, we don't have time if they want to try and avoid relegation.
I won't slate them yet, but I also won't sing their praises, as I've seen nothing yet to 100% convince me either way.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:28 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Either way I am getting more and more optimistic as the weeks go on!
Don't worry, Sunday will soon put a stop to that
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:30 am
Nothus wrote:
Don't worry, Sunday will soon put a stop to that
More than likely! I think we'll do okay like and nick it
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:31 am
Apart from Lilley who will more than likely be back at the end of the month, re the Leeds players. I would say that's dependent on our form. If we're losing every game then I cant see Leeds wanting to keep their young players in that environment for too long, especially the 17 year old. Hallas maybe a bit longer considering he is a bit older and already played 1st team.
