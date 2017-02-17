herr rigsby wrote: I'm told Hallas has already played 1st team for them

Played 3 first team games I think. Two in SL. One in Round 15 (vs. Wigan) and one in Round 17 (vs. Catalans). Then once in the Middle 8's (vs. Leigh). So not a regular and not even an occasional young one like Walters, Handley and Lilley.I think him staying depends on the fitness of Parcell and Burrow. Both of those will be above Hallas for the hooking role. Unless they want to play Hallas in the Challenge Cup. And of course depending on the outcome of Scott Moore.