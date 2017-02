I would expect the team to be...



Thomas

Macani

Mendeika

Oakes

Ryan

Pryce

Lilley

Kirk

Lumb

Peltier

Roche

Larroyer

Bentley

SUBS

Magrin

Moore

Oledzki

Jordan-Roberts / Wilkinson



I expect Keyes to not get his place back until Lilley goes back to Leeds. I don't expect Lilley to be here after the minimum 28 days loan, so let Keyes have another couple of weeks getting over his injury while we're not desperate for him in the team. Same with Jonny Walker, if he's in need of fitness, let him hang on until Oledzki's loan period is potentially done.



(What I expect, not necessarily what I would pick)