HamsterChops wrote:
Where do you think he got the info from? Everything he gets is from social media or hearsay, largely because all the players think he's a joke too (evidenced by their comments when they got made redundant). The only exceptions are the ones he totally fabricates based on complete guesswork, and then deletes the tweets/posts once it doesn't come true.
Take this stuff about Scott Moore. It's been widely reported by reputable people that he's likely to sign shortly. So he tweets as "exclusive" that he'll sign in the next day or two, knowing that's quite likely and then it looks like he was "in the know".
Anyway, enough about that muppet. The Swinton game...
If Keyes is fit, I'm very interested to see if he plays and if he does, who misses out. Saying that, if Moore doesn't sign, then I would expect Keyes to take Hallas' place on the bench.
Carry on Keyboard Warrior.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:19 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
Lets hope you are right and Moore has landed..
I couldn't possibly comment on who I've interviewed at the Bradford Academy or Tong this week but there will be good news in the next 24 hours.
You'll have to listen to the radio for the rest of the developments. Cheers.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:25 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
Carry on Keyboard Warrior.
It's true though. You'd lost basically all credibility with crap you were coming out with before the admin, you've lost whatever you had left during the admin. Nothing to do with being a keyboard worrior, most would gladly tell you to your face I'm sure. We'll stick with with getting our news from more reliable sources thanks very much.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:28 pm
josefw wrote:
It's true though. You'd lost basically all credibility with crap you were coming out with before the admin, you've lost whatever you had left during the admin. Nothing to do with being a keyboard worrior, most would gladly tell you to your face I'm sure. We'll stick with with getting our news from more reliable sources thanks very much.
We don't get any news from anywhere though..
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:57 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
I couldn't possibly comment on who I've interviewed at the Bradford Academy or Tong this week but there will be good news in the next 24 hours.
You'll have to listen to the radio for the rest of the developments. Cheers.
does that mean you did two interviews with new players? at two sites??
Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:26 pm
josefw wrote:
We'll stick with with getting our news from more reliable sources thanks very much.
If only....
Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:41 pm
Intresting fixture this.If we presume that Swinton approach the game as they did last season(and weve no reason to think otherwise)then it should be a feisty affair.Our discipline will need to be spot on so as not to become embroiled in a tight forward battle which we are probably incapable of winning at this moment in time.A strong kicking game particularly early on should be the order of the day hopefully pinning Swinton in there own half and allowing us to gain some momentum and get on the front foot which we have been unable to do so in the first couple of games.Easier said than done I know.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 5:39 pm
Don't know if it's been mentioned, but pay on the gate at Swinton. They've not sent any tickets (therefore no commission for Bulls)
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 5:43 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
Carry on Keyboard Warrior.
The response of someone who can't intelligently respond or who simply knows that the person they're responding to is correct. I thank you.
Highlander wrote:
Don't know if it's been mentioned, but pay on the gate at Swinton. They've not sent any tickets (therefore no commission for Bulls)
The last couple of years, the Bulls insisted on tickets in advance from clubs who usually didn't do them. Even going as far as printing the tickets themselves in order to sell them. So I would assume that the current owners or whoever is running the ticket office, wasn't as fussed this time.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 5:49 pm
Dunno who mentioned Leon at 13 but that for me is a non-starter. He won't get through the work needed at 13. As we have Lumb and Keyes I'd be tempted to thrown Moore in there for a game and spell him with Bentley. For me the strongest 17 should be:
19. Johnny Campbell
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
3. James Mendeika
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
28. Jordan Lilley
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
17. Ross Peltier
11. Colton Roche
0. Kevin Larroyer
0. Scott Moore
7. Joe Keyes
15. Jon Magrin
20. James Bentley
31. Mikolaj Oledzki/0. Jonny Walker/30. Josh Jordan-Roberts
The 4th bench spot well I suppose it's whatever you are looking for. I'd say it's between Oledzki and Walker, youth or experience.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
