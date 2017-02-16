HamsterChops wrote:

Where do you think he got the info from? Everything he gets is from social media or hearsay, largely because all the players think he's a joke too (evidenced by their comments when they got made redundant). The only exceptions are the ones he totally fabricates based on complete guesswork, and then deletes the tweets/posts once it doesn't come true.



Take this stuff about Scott Moore. It's been widely reported by reputable people that he's likely to sign shortly. So he tweets as "exclusive" that he'll sign in the next day or two, knowing that's quite likely and then it looks like he was "in the know".



Anyway, enough about that muppet. The Swinton game...





If Keyes is fit, I'm very interested to see if he plays and if he does, who misses out. Saying that, if Moore doesn't sign, then I would expect Keyes to take Hallas' place on the bench.