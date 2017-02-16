WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:15 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
So it has been confirmed on twitter that Omari Caro is still out injured and joining him on the sidelines this week will be loanee hooker Sam Hallas who has a problem with his thigh.

Joe Keyes and Ethan Ryan have been confirmed fit to play. And of course we have signed second rower Kevin Larroyer on loan. Another signing is expected to be announced in the next 24 who has over a decade of experience in Super League. We think that could be Scott Moore. In light of this what would your 17 look like.

For me this is an important game now. A win here would give the lads a massive shot of confidence and would start to chip away at this -12 we have!
Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:20 pm
HamsterChops
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
So it has been confirmed on twitter that Omari Caro is still out injured and joining him on the sidelines this week will be loanee hooker Sam Hallas who has a problem with his thigh.

Joe Keyes and Ethan Ryan have been confirmed fit to play. And of course we have signed second rower Kevin Larroyer on loan. Another signing is expected to be announced in the next 24 who has over a decade of experience in Super League. We think that could be Scott Moore. In light of this what would your 17 look like.

For me this is an important game now. A win here would give the lads a massive shot of confidence and would start to chip away at this -12 we have!


You're not getting your info from Billy Bull$hit by any chance are you? Because if so, I wouldn't take any of the word as gospel. I say that because someone mentioned to me the "decade of super league experience" thing as coming from him.

If not though, who's given the info about Hallas being injured? Can't say I've seen it. I was half expecting he may miss out anyway if Moore does come in.

I personally would have Keyes in over Pryce on recent form, but I can't see that happening. You don't want to drop someone of the quality of Lilley though, who can change the game on his own.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:25 pm
MicktheGled
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
So it has been confirmed on twitter that Omari Caro is still out injured and joining him on the sidelines this week will be loanee hooker Sam Hallas who has a problem with his thigh.

Joe Keyes and Ethan Ryan have been confirmed fit to play. And of course we have signed second rower Kevin Larroyer on loan. Another signing is expected to be announced in the next 24 who has over a decade of experience in Super League. We think that could be Scott Moore. In light of this what would your 17 look like.

For me this is an important game now. A win here would give the lads a massive shot of confidence and would start to chip away at this -12 we have!


Omari Caro will be at least another two weeks away mate.

Listen tonight from 7:00pm via Rugby League Live or BCB 106.6FM on Sunday from 2:00pm as we have all the latest developments.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:27 pm
MicktheGled
HamsterChops wrote:
You're not getting your info from Billy Bull$hit by any chance are you? Because if so, I wouldn't take any of the word as gospel. I say that because someone mentioned to me the "decade of super league experience" thing as coming from him.

If not though, who's given the info about Hallas being injured? Can't say I've seen it. I was half expecting he may miss out anyway if Moore does come in.

I personally would have Keyes in over Pryce on recent form, but I can't see that happening. You don't want to drop someone of the quality of Lilley though, who can change the game on his own.


The only Bullshit is coming from you, Keyboard Warrior.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:30 pm
bowlingboy
I would have Liley and Keyes 6 and 7, Leon at 13...
Larroyer and Roche 2nd Row
Margrin & Pelts front row
Moore Hooker, Lumb off bench if indeed we have signed him.

CAMPBELL Full back, rest of the backs as normal..

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:32 pm
bowlingboy
MicktheGled wrote:
The only Bullshit is coming from you, Keyboard Warrior.

There's a bite if ever I saw one.....Hook, line and sinker :thumb:

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:33 pm
RickyF1
MicktheGled wrote:
Omari Caro will be at least another two weeks away mate.

Listen tonight from 7:00pm via Rugby League Live or BCB 106.6FM on Sunday from 2:00pm as we have all the latest developments.

I can confirm the writing in bold as he replied to me on social media saying at least 2 weeks.

Re: Round 3| vs. Swinton (Away)

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:35 pm
MicktheGled
bowlingboy wrote:
There's a bite if ever I saw one.....Hook, line and sinker :thumb:


I'm happy to go for the bait on this occasion. :KISS: :KISS: :KISS:

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, beefy1, Bendybulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, fifty50, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, HiramC, martinwildbull, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, RickyF1, SCONE, St. Enoch, tackler thommo and 291 guests

