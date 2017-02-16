|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2788
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
So it has been confirmed on twitter that Omari Caro is still out injured and joining him on the sidelines this week will be loanee hooker Sam Hallas who has a problem with his thigh.
Joe Keyes and Ethan Ryan have been confirmed fit to play. And of course we have signed second rower Kevin Larroyer on loan. Another signing is expected to be announced in the next 24 who has over a decade of experience in Super League. We think that could be Scott Moore. In light of this what would your 17 look like.
For me this is an important game now. A win here would give the lads a massive shot of confidence and would start to chip away at this -12 we have!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:20 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2102
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
So it has been confirmed on twitter that Omari Caro is still out injured and joining him on the sidelines this week will be loanee hooker Sam Hallas who has a problem with his thigh.
Joe Keyes and Ethan Ryan have been confirmed fit to play. And of course we have signed second rower Kevin Larroyer on loan. Another signing is expected to be announced in the next 24 who has over a decade of experience in Super League. We think that could be Scott Moore. In light of this what would your 17 look like.
For me this is an important game now. A win here would give the lads a massive shot of confidence and would start to chip away at this -12 we have!
You're not getting your info from Billy Bull$hit by any chance are you? Because if so, I wouldn't take any of the word as gospel. I say that because someone mentioned to me the "decade of super league experience" thing as coming from him.
If not though, who's given the info about Hallas being injured? Can't say I've seen it. I was half expecting he may miss out anyway if Moore does come in.
I personally would have Keyes in over Pryce on recent form, but I can't see that happening. You don't want to drop someone of the quality of Lilley though, who can change the game on his own.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7454
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
So it has been confirmed on twitter that Omari Caro is still out injured and joining him on the sidelines this week will be loanee hooker Sam Hallas who has a problem with his thigh.
Joe Keyes and Ethan Ryan have been confirmed fit to play. And of course we have signed second rower Kevin Larroyer on loan. Another signing is expected to be announced in the next 24 who has over a decade of experience in Super League. We think that could be Scott Moore. In light of this what would your 17 look like.
For me this is an important game now. A win here would give the lads a massive shot of confidence and would start to chip away at this -12 we have!
Omari Caro will be at least another two weeks away mate.
Listen tonight from 7:00pm via Rugby League Live or BCB 106.6FM on Sunday from 2:00pm as we have all the latest developments.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7454
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
HamsterChops wrote:
You're not getting your info from Billy Bull$hit by any chance are you? Because if so, I wouldn't take any of the word as gospel. I say that because someone mentioned to me the "decade of super league experience" thing as coming from him.
If not though, who's given the info about Hallas being injured? Can't say I've seen it. I was half expecting he may miss out anyway if Moore does come in.
I personally would have Keyes in over Pryce on recent form, but I can't see that happening. You don't want to drop someone of the quality of Lilley though, who can change the game on his own.
The only Bullshit is coming from you, Keyboard Warrior.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:30 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 500
|
I would have Liley and Keyes 6 and 7, Leon at 13...
Larroyer and Roche 2nd Row
Margrin & Pelts front row
Moore Hooker, Lumb off bench if indeed we have signed him.
CAMPBELL Full back, rest of the backs as normal..
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 500
|
MicktheGled wrote:
The only Bullshit is coming from you, Keyboard Warrior.
There's a bite if ever I saw one.....Hook, line and sinker
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:33 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 860
Location: Waiting
|
MicktheGled wrote:
Omari Caro will be at least another two weeks away mate.
Listen tonight from 7:00pm via Rugby League Live or BCB 106.6FM on Sunday from 2:00pm as we have all the latest developments.
I can confirm the writing in bold as he replied to me on social media saying at least 2 weeks.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:35 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7454
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
bowlingboy wrote:
There's a bite if ever I saw one.....Hook, line and sinker
I'm happy to go for the bait on this occasion.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 500
|
Lets hope you are right and Moore has landed..
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:06 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2102
Location: No longer Bradford
|
RickyF1 wrote:
I can confirm the writing in bold as he replied to me on social media saying at least 2 weeks.
Where do you think he got the info from? Everything he gets is from social media or hearsay, largely because all the players think he's a joke too (evidenced by their comments when they got made redundant). The only exceptions are the ones he totally fabricates based on complete guesswork, and then deletes the tweets/posts once it doesn't come true.
Take this stuff about Scott Moore. It's been widely reported by reputable people that he's likely to sign shortly. So he tweets as "exclusive" that he'll sign in the next day or two, knowing that's quite likely and then it looks like he was "in the know".
Anyway, enough about that muppet. The Swinton game...
If Keyes is fit, I'm very interested to see if he plays and if he does, who misses out. Saying that, if Moore doesn't sign, then I would expect Keyes to take Hallas' place on the bench.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Creedy Bull, djhudds, Drust, exiledbull, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, HiramC, josefw, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, RickyF1, rossybull, SCONE, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo and 286 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|