Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: So it has been confirmed on twitter that Omari Caro is still out injured and joining him on the sidelines this week will be loanee hooker Sam Hallas who has a problem with his thigh.



Joe Keyes and Ethan Ryan have been confirmed fit to play. And of course we have signed second rower Kevin Larroyer on loan. Another signing is expected to be announced in the next 24 who has over a decade of experience in Super League. We think that could be Scott Moore. In light of this what would your 17 look like.



For me this is an important game now. A win here would give the lads a massive shot of confidence and would start to chip away at this -12 we have!

You're not getting your info from Billy Bull$hit by any chance are you? Because if so, I wouldn't take any of the word as gospel. I say that because someone mentioned to me the "decade of super league experience" thing as coming from him.If not though, who's given the info about Hallas being injured? Can't say I've seen it. I was half expecting he may miss out anyway if Moore does come in.I personally would have Keyes in over Pryce on recent form, but I can't see that happening. You don't want to drop someone of the quality of Lilley though, who can change the game on his own.