We will be broadcasting the Warrington v Brisbane game from about 15 minutes before kick off. Its best to be there but otherwise we are on 1332AM in the vicinity of Warrington and radiowarrington.co.uk has a range of players for internet broadcasting. I find the itune app works best and search for radio warrington
Also we are trying to set up a project described on https://www.galaxyhotchocolate.com/fund ... arrington/
As part of our work to help reduce social isolation with older people Radio Warrington is running a project called "A Friend in Your Living Room" This project will work with Warrington Older Peoples Group to produce a range of programmes which are aimed at older people and provide information and entertainment which is not provided by mainstream and commercial radio As part of the project we will be distributing 200 radios to older and vulnerable people to enable them to listen to and engage in the shows. We would use the funding to enable us to support the distribution of these radios and produce the programmes.
So if you possibly can please vote for us. We are proud Warringtonians and want Warrington to be an even better place
Matthew and Gary
Also we are trying to set up a project described on https://www.galaxyhotchocolate.com/fund ... arrington/
As part of our work to help reduce social isolation with older people Radio Warrington is running a project called "A Friend in Your Living Room" This project will work with Warrington Older Peoples Group to produce a range of programmes which are aimed at older people and provide information and entertainment which is not provided by mainstream and commercial radio As part of the project we will be distributing 200 radios to older and vulnerable people to enable them to listen to and engage in the shows. We would use the funding to enable us to support the distribution of these radios and produce the programmes.
So if you possibly can please vote for us. We are proud Warringtonians and want Warrington to be an even better place
Matthew and Gary