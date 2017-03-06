William Eve wrote:
According to the accounts posted on a Rhinos Facebook page, GH received an unsecured interest free loan of 500k from the club, and Rob Oates received a 200k loan on the same terms. This was a couple of years ago. I've no idea whether there is any significance or connection between those loans and Leeds reluctance to sign any players to improve the squad.
If true and I'm not suggesting you are not reporting what you have seen accurately BBB, this seems very strange. If true it seems a bizarre use of funds by a club trying to fund a major ground redevelopment and failing to recruit enough quality players to replace the outgoing generation.