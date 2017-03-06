WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where's the money Gary?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:17 pm
William Eve wrote:
According to the accounts posted on a Rhinos Facebook page, GH received an unsecured interest free loan of 500k from the club, and Rob Oates received a 200k loan on the same terms. This was a couple of years ago. I've no idea whether there is any significance or connection between those loans and Leeds reluctance to sign any players to improve the squad.


:shock: If true and I'm not suggesting you are not reporting what you have seen accurately BBB, this seems very strange. If true it seems a bizarre use of funds by a club trying to fund a major ground redevelopment and failing to recruit enough quality players to replace the outgoing generation.
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:56 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:58 pm
Someone responded to the post with....

Lots of companies do this instead of wages and bonuses, was 2015 a good year? That maybe the reason, also shareholders can take them as well, it is nothing illegal or improper as probably those members of this site with own companies will know.



Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:52 pm
The loans were for buying the rugby union club were they not?
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:17 pm
Gotcha wrote:
The loans were for buying the rugby union club were they not?


So no risk for the directors - if it fails Leeds will simply write the debt off.

Is that the best use of limited resources when you are struggling to fund major capital projects?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
c}