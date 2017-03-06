Someone responded to the post with....



Lots of companies do this instead of wages and bonuses, was 2015 a good year? That maybe the reason, also shareholders can take them as well, it is nothing illegal or improper as probably those members of this site with own companies will know.







Also: MODS can we please get rid of those social sharing buttons, or move them to the top or bottom of threads. They're a pain in the arris!