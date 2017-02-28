According to the accounts posted on a Rhinos Facebook page, GH received an unsecured interest free loan of 500k from the club, and Rob Oates received a 200k loan on the same terms. This was a couple of years ago. I've no idea whether there is any significance or connection between those loans and Leeds reluctance to sign any players to improve the squad.
