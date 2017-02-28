krisleeds wrote:
So the money then?
What about it?
We aren't going to be signing anybody at this time of year. Probably won't be until around Round 10 you start hearing the first movements clubs are making for 2018.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, bewildered, chapylad, D4mo78, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, krisleeds, loiner81, RHINO-MARK, RhinoLaney, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, SydneyRhino, ThePrinter, time will tell and 359 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}