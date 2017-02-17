Clearwing wrote: WRT possible signings, remember when Brierley was the passing fad? He's done little for hudds whenever I've seen him, certainly nowhere near enough to make me not think we dodged a bullet there. Of course, he's still young enough to prove me wrong.

I remember, said at the time he would be a poor signing. He reminds me of McGuire when he first came through, problem is McGuire was 18, Brierley is nearly 25.