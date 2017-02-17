|
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Wrt HB Sam Williams was available for this year in terms of the pack Taai at the Giants was available also Lefaoa was & whilst we continued with Achurch Cas also signed Jnr Moors.
Next year Tom Burgess Widdop & Myler are OOC.
Don't really think we should have strained ourselves for any of those.
|
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:11 pm
|
|
Clearwing wrote:
WRT possible signings, remember when Brierley was the passing fad? He's done little for hudds whenever I've seen him, certainly nowhere near enough to make me not think we dodged a bullet there. Of course, he's still young enough to prove me wrong.
I remember, said at the time he would be a poor signing. He reminds me of McGuire when he first came through, problem is McGuire was 18, Brierley is nearly 25.
|
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:56 pm
|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Don't really think we should have strained ourselves for any of those.
Strained?
They were available and would walk into our 17.
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:50 am
|
|
the forwards certainly would
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:39 am
|
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Strained?
They were available and would walk into our 17.
Burgess, Widdop, Myler certainly,
Williams aspires to mediocrity, Lefaoa and Moores? meh.
|
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:48 am
|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Burgess, Widdop, Myler certainly,
Williams aspires to mediocrity, Lefaoa and Moores? meh.
Williams is a young up & coming HB played well at Catalans & would easily be our starting HB.
Wrt the other 2 id take both over Delaney & at the time Achurch.
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 11:54 am
|
|
Brierly is 24, he's scored 14 in 22, he's going alright at the giants, certainly not what we need tho, could've done with danny brough type before we signed a less prolific version of danny, moores over achurch was a no brainer...we should be thinking of tabling a huge deal for burgess.
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:52 pm
|
|
Not a chance he comes back from the NRL.
|
