WRT possible signings, remember when Brierley was the passing fad? He's done little for hudds whenever I've seen him, certainly nowhere near enough to make me not think we dodged a bullet there. Of course, he's still young enough to prove me wrong.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:50 pm
I was thinking the very same thing.
Although I have to say I did think we should have taken a chance with him when he became available.
Maybe Huddersfield are not playing to his strengths?
I do like the look of one or two of their forwards though as I am not sure any of our forwards can run the ball in with that sort of power and determination.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:59 pm
A passenger with (if you believe the stories) a very expensive contract that might not have been easy to buy out.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:09 pm
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:53 pm
Thing is with GH's "nous & previous" id put money on there being some sort of get out clause in it he's well known for doing as such especially with imports so id be surprised if there wasn't one.
Im equally surprised we gave Delaney 5yrs & he's still here despite his regular injury issues.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:54 pm
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:56 pm
Stevie Ward has all those attributes but he's used as a BR battering ram/tackling machine.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:58 pm
Really?
He hasn't shown it consistently over here imo in fact id say there are possibly 2/3 games during which i've thought that was top class wrt his performance & none of them were away from home.
Just saying.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:56 pm
The only get out clause i'm aware of is the recent Segeyaro one. When else have we had one with overseas players?
When's Delaney's contract "officially" up?
Can't see him finishing this season the way he's going.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:56 pm
Sal's been on the silly juice again.
