Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:32 pm
WRT possible signings, remember when Brierley was the passing fad? He's done little for hudds whenever I've seen him, certainly nowhere near enough to make me not think we dodged a bullet there. Of course, he's still young enough to prove me wrong.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:50 pm
Clearwing wrote:
WRT possible signings, remember when Brierley was the passing fad? He's done little for hudds whenever I've seen him, certainly nowhere near enough to make me not think we dodged a bullet there. Of course, he's still young enough to prove me wrong.

I was thinking the very same thing.
Although I have to say I did think we should have taken a chance with him when he became available.
Maybe Huddersfield are not playing to his strengths?
I do like the look of one or two of their forwards though as I am not sure any of our forwards can run the ball in with that sort of power and determination.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:59 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
We persisted with a passenger.


A passenger with (if you believe the stories) a very expensive contract that might not have been easy to buy out.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:09 pm
ploinerrhino wrote:
Carney :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Sal should resign from this forum after that suggestion


:lol: :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:53 pm
loiner81 wrote:
A passenger with (if you believe the stories) a very expensive contract that might not have been easy to buy out.

Thing is with GH's "nous & previous" id put money on there being some sort of get out clause in it he's well known for doing as such especially with imports so id be surprised if there wasn't one.
Im equally surprised we gave Delaney 5yrs & he's still here despite his regular injury issues.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:54 pm
ploinerrhino wrote:
Carney :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Sal should resign from this forum after that suggestion


Its all about opinions - he is class apart virtually every other half back in SL - what is funny is you cannot see it :D :D :D :D :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:56 pm
Mark Laurie wrote:
I think it makes a real difference having some genuine footballing talent at loose forward. O'loughlin when fit is the best around for mine. He can bang in like an extra prop if needed and really play.

Stevie Ward has all those attributes but he's used as a BR battering ram/tackling machine.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:58 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Its all about opinions - he is class apart virtually every other half back in SL - what is funny is you cannot see it :D :D :D :D :D

Really?
He hasn't shown it consistently over here imo in fact id say there are possibly 2/3 games during which i've thought that was top class wrt his performance & none of them were away from home.
Just saying.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:56 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Thing is with GH's "nous & previous" id put money on there being some sort of get out clause in it he's well known for doing as such especially with imports so id be surprised if there wasn't one.
Im equally surprised we gave Delaney 5yrs & he's still here despite his regular injury issues.


The only get out clause i'm aware of is the recent Segeyaro one. When else have we had one with overseas players?

When's Delaney's contract "officially" up?
Can't see him finishing this season the way he's going.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:56 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
Its all about opinions - he is class apart virtually every other half back in SL - what is funny is you cannot see it :D :D :D :D :D


Sal's been on the silly juice again. :lol: :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
