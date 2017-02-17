Clearwing wrote: WRT possible signings, remember when Brierley was the passing fad? He's done little for hudds whenever I've seen him, certainly nowhere near enough to make me not think we dodged a bullet there. Of course, he's still young enough to prove me wrong.

I was thinking the very same thing.Although I have to say I did think we should have taken a chance with him when he became available.Maybe Huddersfield are not playing to his strengths?I do like the look of one or two of their forwards though as I am not sure any of our forwards can run the ball in with that sort of power and determination.