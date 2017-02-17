|
I would also say we are lacking in the Prop and Loose Forward departments.
We do not have one good, or even specialist Loose Forward.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:54 pm
krisleeds wrote:
I would also say we are lacking in the Prop and Loose Forward departments.
We do not have one good, or even specialist Loose Forward.
Does anyone really these days. Maybe Westerman at Warrington and Bird at Catalan? Most go for extra prop, workhorse back row types.
Having said that I'd like to see Ward or Sutty get a long term go at 13, they could really make it their own.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:10 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Does anyone really these days. Maybe Westerman at Warrington and Bird at Catalan? Most go for extra prop, workhorse back row types.
Having said that I'd like to see Ward or Sutty get a long term go at 13, they could really make it their own.
The ball playing loose forward will return, its just a matter of time, the trend for the extra prop, (which possibly started with Bailey there) will pass. ward is defo a classic loose, and Sutcliffe is possiblely in that mold as well, he certainly looking less like a stand off.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:13 pm
loiner81 wrote:
We didn't continue with Achurch, we honoured his contract.
We persisted with a passenger.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:19 pm
krisleeds wrote:
I would also say we are lacking in the Prop and Loose Forward departments.
We do not have one good, or even specialist Loose Forward.
The million dollar question.
Who is available and who do the club buy?
No doubt you'll give a "wish list" of players who are under contract.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:44 pm
While we still have the funding millstone around our necks WRT the new stands, I doubt there will be any major money spent.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:49 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
The ball playing loose forward will return, its just a matter of time.
I imagine when/if the number of interchanges reduces and need guys who can play longer minutes. There was some talk early last year I think that we'd be going back down to 8 interchanges but it doesn't seem to have happened.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:51 pm
Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:03 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Does anyone really these days. Maybe Westerman at Warrington and Bird at Catalan? Most go for extra prop, workhorse back row types.
Having said that I'd like to see Ward or Sutty get a long term go at 13, they could really make it their own.
I think it makes a real difference having some genuine footballing talent at loose forward. O'loughlin when fit is the best around for mine. He can bang in like an extra prop if needed and really play.
