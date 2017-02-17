Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: Does anyone really these days. Maybe Westerman at Warrington and Bird at Catalan? Most go for extra prop, workhorse back row types.



Having said that I'd like to see Ward or Sutty get a long term go at 13, they could really make it their own.

The ball playing loose forward will return, its just a matter of time, the trend for the extra prop, (which possibly started with Bailey there) will pass. ward is defo a classic loose, and Sutcliffe is possiblely in that mold as well, he certainly looking less like a stand off.