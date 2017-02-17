WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where's the money Gary?

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:03 pm
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 338
I would also say we are lacking in the Prop and Loose Forward departments.

We do not have one good, or even specialist Loose Forward.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:54 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 917
krisleeds wrote:
I would also say we are lacking in the Prop and Loose Forward departments.

We do not have one good, or even specialist Loose Forward.


Does anyone really these days. Maybe Westerman at Warrington and Bird at Catalan? Most go for extra prop, workhorse back row types.

Having said that I'd like to see Ward or Sutty get a long term go at 13, they could really make it their own.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:10 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1337
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Does anyone really these days. Maybe Westerman at Warrington and Bird at Catalan? Most go for extra prop, workhorse back row types.

Having said that I'd like to see Ward or Sutty get a long term go at 13, they could really make it their own.

The ball playing loose forward will return, its just a matter of time, the trend for the extra prop, (which possibly started with Bailey there) will pass. ward is defo a classic loose, and Sutcliffe is possiblely in that mold as well, he certainly looking less like a stand off.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:13 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 556
loiner81 wrote:
We didn't continue with Achurch, we honoured his contract.

We persisted with a passenger.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:19 pm
SBRhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 20, 2012 10:57 am
Posts: 236
krisleeds wrote:
I would also say we are lacking in the Prop and Loose Forward departments.

We do not have one good, or even specialist Loose Forward.

The million dollar question.
Who is available and who do the club buy?
No doubt you'll give a "wish list" of players who are under contract.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:44 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7750
Location: SWMC Coach
While we still have the funding millstone around our necks WRT the new stands, I doubt there will be any major money spent.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:49 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9441
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
rollin thunder wrote:
The ball playing loose forward will return, its just a matter of time.


I imagine when/if the number of interchanges reduces and need guys who can play longer minutes. There was some talk early last year I think that we'd be going back down to 8 interchanges but it doesn't seem to have happened.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:51 pm
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 746
Carney :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Sal should resign from this forum after that suggestion

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:03 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 672
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Does anyone really these days. Maybe Westerman at Warrington and Bird at Catalan? Most go for extra prop, workhorse back row types.

Having said that I'd like to see Ward or Sutty get a long term go at 13, they could really make it their own.


I think it makes a real difference having some genuine footballing talent at loose forward. O'loughlin when fit is the best around for mine. He can bang in like an extra prop if needed and really play.
