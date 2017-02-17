Sal Paradise wrote:
Which players that other clubs have signed do fans think GH should have signed?
None for this season. We've got McGuire & Burrow with Sutcliffe, Lilley & Aston waiting in the wings.
Depending how things pan out we might have to be on the look out for next season though.
To be writing off our half backs after 1 game when McGuire hasn't even played yet and Lilley's due a spell at some point is just ridiculous, IMO.
If McGuire retires, as expected, and Myler becomes available for next year then i'd like to see him and Lilley play together.