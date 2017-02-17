WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where's the money Gary?

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:31 am
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3015
Sal Paradise wrote:
Sadly the sarcasm is lost on somebody with your intellectual capacity :D


No I got it Sal but thanks for jumping in and pointing out the bleeding obvious again :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:33 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14980
Location: On the road
You can only sign players that want to come and play for Leeds who you think will fit into the culture.

It could well be that a change in culture is required if the club is to move forward and you can only do that by changing personnel i.e. the coach and the senior players.

Yes it would be great to have a top half back from the NRL but that isn't going to happen - so what alternative does GH have?

I personally would have signed Todd Carney he is by far the best half back in SL by quite a distance but Leeds would never sign a player with his past.

Which players that other clubs have signed do fans think GH should have signed?
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:04 am
Bang
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8531
Location: LDZ
Isn't Myler available next year?
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:10 am
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3015
Sal Paradise wrote:
Which players that other clubs have signed do fans think GH should have signed?


None for this season. We've got McGuire & Burrow with Sutcliffe, Lilley & Aston waiting in the wings.
Depending how things pan out we might have to be on the look out for next season though.

To be writing off our half backs after 1 game when McGuire hasn't even played yet and Lilley's due a spell at some point is just ridiculous, IMO.

If McGuire retires, as expected, and Myler becomes available for next year then i'd like to see him and Lilley play together.
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:41 am
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 915
The move to Catalan has done Mylers form and career the world of good, but I'm not sure he's the type of halfback we need.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:51 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 555
Sal Paradise wrote:
You can only sign players that want to come and play for Leeds who you think will fit into the culture.

It could well be that a change in culture is required if the club is to move forward and you can only do that by changing personnel i.e. the coach and the senior players.

Yes it would be great to have a top half back from the NRL but that isn't going to happen - so what alternative does GH have?

I personally would have signed Todd Carney he is by far the best half back in SL by quite a distance but Leeds would never sign a player with his past.

Which players that other clubs have signed do fans think GH should have signed?

Wrt HB Sam Williams was available for this year in terms of the pack Taai at the Giants was available also Lefaoa was & whilst we continued with Achurch Cas also signed Jnr Moors.
Next year Tom Burgess Widdop & Myler are OOC.
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 12:02 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9439
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
I personally would have signed Todd Carney he is by far the best half back in SL by quite a distance but Leeds would never sign a player with his past.


Tbf if we are being critical of McGuire's fitness problems then Carney hasn't exactly been the best in that department in his time with Catalans.
