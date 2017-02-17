You can only sign players that want to come and play for Leeds who you think will fit into the culture.



It could well be that a change in culture is required if the club is to move forward and you can only do that by changing personnel i.e. the coach and the senior players.



Yes it would be great to have a top half back from the NRL but that isn't going to happen - so what alternative does GH have?



I personally would have signed Todd Carney he is by far the best half back in SL by quite a distance but Leeds would never sign a player with his past.



Which players that other clubs have signed do fans think GH should have signed?