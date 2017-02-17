WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where's the money Gary?

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:17 am
The Ghost of '99
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006
Posts: 302
Location: Desperation Island
You guys understand that the decade of success was built on loyalty on both sides? Younger but very able players earning less than they could with the tacit or not so tacit agreement that down the line they would benefit from their patience. A whole host of players moved up several rungs in the pecking order with the 2015 retirements and moved up in salary. It's utterly plausable - indeed very likely - that Leeds are once again near cap with probably some wriggle room to bring in someone if we need to urgently.

Don't glory in the trophy laden years then criticise the method used to fund them. We're not quite paying back debts but we are paying back loyalty - and yes if those same players aren't delivering any more or were being carried by those who have now left then that is unfortunate. But those long contracts got us the over-spec'd squads which won the treble in the first place.
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:56 am
BrisbaneRhino
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002
Posts: 8010
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Agree up to a point. If that is the case then when Burrow, McGuire and JJB retire we should expect to see some reasonably major recruitment.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:04 am
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004
Posts: 19665
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
but those 3 players will be on much reduced contracts

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:30 am
Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 291
Which Super League clubs have spent big on star players in last 5 years?

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:50 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016
Posts: 554
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
You guys understand that the decade of success was built on loyalty on both sides? Younger but very able players earning less than they could with the tacit or not so tacit agreement that down the line they would benefit from their patience. A whole host of players moved up several rungs in the pecking order with the 2015 retirements and moved up in salary. It's utterly plausable - indeed very likely - that Leeds are once again near cap with probably some wriggle room to bring in someone if we need to urgently.

Don't glory in the trophy laden years then criticise the method used to fund them. We're not quite paying back debts but we are paying back loyalty - and yes if those same players aren't delivering any more or were being carried by those who have now left then that is unfortunate. But those long contracts got us the over-spec'd squads which won the treble in the first place.

Yet during those successful years GH has proven to be ruthless wrt players like Mckenna Bai Senior Mcdermott Lauittiti Calderwood Dunneman & a host of fringe players so lets not try & re-write history.
Also we always recruited from a position of strength not weakness 2015 was always going to be the "cut off" highlighted when Sinfield & JP confirmed their respective departures how that transition has been handled is at best not good enough for a Club of our size & stature.
Throw in long term 1st team deals to passengers Delaney & Achurch it shows where GH has strayed away from that ruthless streak that laid the foundations fir our success.
So lets not go all "you aren't allowed to ? Or shouldn't ?" Where we are now or how we got here it's pretty easy for all to see.
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:52 am
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016
Posts: 554
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Which Super League clubs have spent big on star players in last 5 years?

Who says we should be spending "big"?
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:03 am
Chesterrhino

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016
Posts: 29
Where's the money Garry
Decent wedge built up for Garry in his own pension fund legally earned through his past endeavour.
Now it's time to start rebuilding the team fergie style and keep on earning maintain success for the club and fans.
What we can't have is Garry doing nothing Venga style padding out the years with mediocre teams for his own personal gain.
Garry has brought amazing success to the club and I for one am extremely grateful now is the time Garry.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:22 am
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004
Posts: 3011
Chesterrhino wrote:
Let's all agree with loiner 81 he knows everything?


This.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:27 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002
Posts: 14980
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
This.


Sadly the sarcasm is lost on somebody with your intellectual capacity :D
Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:31 am
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004
Posts: 3011
Superted wrote:
It's doesn't matter one jot whether I think it's OK. My point is that the OP obviously wanted to discuss the current squad in direct comparison to 2015 and the perceived lack of spending, there's no need for the digs or calling the thread pointless.

You've given your opinion on the halfback situation above (which I agree with btw), and it would just be better to give your thoughts on the subject in your first post rather than pointing out the OPs 'sloppiness' - this place would be better if people just shared opinions rather than going for the 'one-up manship' tact, and trying to boost their own ego because they think it makes them look 'smarter' than some other random person on a message board.


I called it sloppy because it was. That's not a personal insult to ther OP but he listed 3 new players, leaving out at least another 6. That's sloppy at best, trolling at worst.

I've already said why the thread is pointless, it doesn't make sense. No one's ever come out and said we're not in the market for a half back due to money. Rightly or wrongly, we're not in the market for a half back because the club want to go with McGuire, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Lilley & Aston. So to start a thread asking where the money for a new half back is, is pointless.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
