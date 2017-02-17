|
You guys understand that the decade of success was built on loyalty on both sides? Younger but very able players earning less than they could with the tacit or not so tacit agreement that down the line they would benefit from their patience. A whole host of players moved up several rungs in the pecking order with the 2015 retirements and moved up in salary. It's utterly plausable - indeed very likely - that Leeds are once again near cap with probably some wriggle room to bring in someone if we need to urgently.
Don't glory in the trophy laden years then criticise the method used to fund them. We're not quite paying back debts but we are paying back loyalty - and yes if those same players aren't delivering any more or were being carried by those who have now left then that is unfortunate. But those long contracts got us the over-spec'd squads which won the treble in the first place.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:56 am
Agree up to a point. If that is the case then when Burrow, McGuire and JJB retire we should expect to see some reasonably major recruitment.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:04 am
but those 3 players will be on much reduced contracts
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:30 am
Which Super League clubs have spent big on star players in last 5 years?
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:50 am
Yet during those successful years GH has proven to be ruthless wrt players like Mckenna Bai Senior Mcdermott Lauittiti Calderwood Dunneman & a host of fringe players so lets not try & re-write history.
Also we always recruited from a position of strength not weakness 2015 was always going to be the "cut off" highlighted when Sinfield & JP confirmed their respective departures how that transition has been handled is at best not good enough for a Club of our size & stature.
Throw in long term 1st team deals to passengers Delaney & Achurch it shows where GH has strayed away from that ruthless streak that laid the foundations fir our success.
So lets not go all "you aren't allowed to ? Or shouldn't ?" Where we are now or how we got here it's pretty easy for all to see.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:52 am
Which Super League clubs have spent big on star players in last 5 years?
Who says we should be spending "big"?
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:03 am
Where's the money Garry
Decent wedge built up for Garry in his own pension fund legally earned through his past endeavour.
Now it's time to start rebuilding the team fergie style and keep on earning maintain success for the club and fans.
What we can't have is Garry doing nothing Venga style padding out the years with mediocre teams for his own personal gain.
Garry has brought amazing success to the club and I for one am extremely grateful now is the time Garry.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:22 am
Let's all agree with loiner 81 he knows everything?
This.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:27 am
Sadly the sarcasm is lost on somebody with your intellectual capacity
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:31 am
It's doesn't matter one jot whether I think it's OK. My point is that the OP obviously wanted to discuss the current squad in direct comparison to 2015 and the perceived lack of spending, there's no need for the digs or calling the thread pointless.
You've given your opinion on the halfback situation above (which I agree with btw), and it would just be better to give your thoughts on the subject in your first post rather than pointing out the OPs 'sloppiness' - this place would be better if people just shared opinions rather than going for the 'one-up manship' tact, and trying to boost their own ego because they think it makes them look 'smarter' than some other random person on a message board.
I called it sloppy because it was. That's not a personal insult to ther OP but he listed 3 new players, leaving out at least another 6. That's sloppy at best, trolling at worst.
I've already said why the thread is pointless, it doesn't make sense. No one's ever come out and said we're not in the market for a half back due to money. Rightly or wrongly, we're not in the market for a half back because the club want to go with McGuire, Burrow, Sutcliffe, Lilley & Aston. So to start a thread asking where the money for a new half back is, is pointless.
