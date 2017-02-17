The Ghost of '99 wrote: You guys understand that the decade of success was built on loyalty on both sides? Younger but very able players earning less than they could with the tacit or not so tacit agreement that down the line they would benefit from their patience. A whole host of players moved up several rungs in the pecking order with the 2015 retirements and moved up in salary. It's utterly plausable - indeed very likely - that Leeds are once again near cap with probably some wriggle room to bring in someone if we need to urgently.



Don't glory in the trophy laden years then criticise the method used to fund them. We're not quite paying back debts but we are paying back loyalty - and yes if those same players aren't delivering any more or were being carried by those who have now left then that is unfortunate. But those long contracts got us the over-spec'd squads which won the treble in the first place.

Yet during those successful years GH has proven to be ruthless wrt players like Mckenna Bai Senior Mcdermott Lauittiti Calderwood Dunneman & a host of fringe players so lets not try & re-write history.Also we always recruited from a position of strength not weakness 2015 was always going to be the "cut off" highlighted when Sinfield & JP confirmed their respective departures how that transition has been handled is at best not good enough for a Club of our size & stature.Throw in long term 1st team deals to passengers Delaney & Achurch it shows where GH has strayed away from that ruthless streak that laid the foundations fir our success.So lets not go all "you aren't allowed to ? Or shouldn't ?" Where we are now or how we got here it's pretty easy for all to see.