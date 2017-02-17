You guys understand that the decade of success was built on loyalty on both sides? Younger but very able players earning less than they could with the tacit or not so tacit agreement that down the line they would benefit from their patience. A whole host of players moved up several rungs in the pecking order with the 2015 retirements and moved up in salary. It's utterly plausable - indeed very likely - that Leeds are once again near cap with probably some wriggle room to bring in someone if we need to urgently.



Don't glory in the trophy laden years then criticise the method used to fund them. We're not quite paying back debts but we are paying back loyalty - and yes if those same players aren't delivering any more or were being carried by those who have now left then that is unfortunate. But those long contracts got us the over-spec'd squads which won the treble in the first place.