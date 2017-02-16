WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where's the money Gary?

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:38 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1149
son of headingley wrote:
Not very scientific, but I'm confident that we pay less in 2017 for our squad than in 2015.


And if not, as another poster said - GH has had his pants pulled down.

In terms of players on the books, the only one that could potentially be declared an upgrade is Parcell - the rest are like for like at absolute best, but in reality, the squad is nowhere near as good as 2015.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:42 pm
krisleeds
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 337
It still makes no sense.

We have NO half backs.

McGuire - As far as i can see, he is shot. Absolutely no offence, but he needs to consider his body now.

Burrow - OK, but again a shadow of his former self (like McGuire)

Sutcliffe - Erm, at best a lock/loose fwd?

Lilley - Sparks are there, but will be a fair while before he can run a game.

The off season was crying out for a half - but we did nothing.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:48 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3008
RHINO-MARK wrote:
If they cover the wages saved on the departures then GH has had his pants pulled down.
Also given the Marquee allowence on the SC id say its more likely we have money available but GH is doing it on the cheap after the bill for Kirkstall.


I never said they replaced any wages lost or that we don't have money to spend, I was simply pointing out the sloppyness of the OP.
I also don't remember GH saying we don't have money to spend should the right player become available.

Pointless thread really.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:57 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1149
loiner81 wrote:
RHINO-MARK wrote:
If they cover the wages saved on the departures then GH has had his pants pulled down.
Also given the Marquee allowence on the SC id say its more likely we have money available but GH is doing it on the cheap after the bill for Kirkstall.


I never said they replaced any wages lost or that we don't have money to spend, I was simply pointing out the sloppyness of the OP.
I also don't remember GH saying we don't have money to spend should the right player become available.

Pointless thread really.


I don't get involved in the petty squabbling on here, but jeez you do come across as super defensive whenever anyone questions the direction taken by the club or GH. Just because you might not like what is being inferred does not make it a 'pointless thread really'.

I'm a massive fan of GH's, have said plenty of times that I see him as one of, if not THE most important arrivals at our club ever.... And I'm not one to write of this team under any circumstances, but, there has to be question marks over the current squad and how it's got to where it is.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 5:21 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3008
Superted wrote:
I don't get involved in the petty squabbling on here, but jeez you do come across as super defensive whenever anyone questions the direction taken by the club or GH. Just because you might not like what is being inferred does not make it a 'pointless thread really'.

I'm a massive fan of GH's, have said plenty of times that I see him as one of, if not THE most important arrivals at our club ever.... And I'm not one to write of this team under any circumstances, but, there has to be question marks over the current squad and how it's got to where it is.


It's a pointless thread because, unless i've missed it, no one from the club have said there's no money to buy players.
If the thread had been titled "Where's the much needed half back Gary" then i'd agree, because unless McGuire finds his 2015 form and stays fit all year then we do need one. I can see why we've held off though, as risky as it is.

Hope that's OK.

PS. I'm not defensive about the club at all. I don't like the often made up bull that some posters come out with and regularly pull them on it, there's a difference.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:13 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5664
June 1st 2016: GH states we're spending the full cap

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/36426682

Should simplify the calculations somewhat if what he said was true.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:53 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19664
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
if this squad is spending the full cap then somebody needs sacking.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:59 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1149
loiner81 wrote:
It's a pointless thread because, unless i've missed it, no one from the club have said there's no money to buy players.
If the thread had been titled "Where's the much needed half back Gary" then i'd agree, because unless McGuire finds his 2015 form and stays fit all year then we do need one. I can see why we've held off though, as risky as it is.

Hope that's OK.

PS. I'm not defensive about the club at all. I don't like the often made up bull that some posters come out with and regularly pull them on it, there's a difference.


It's doesn't matter one jot whether I think it's OK. My point is that the OP obviously wanted to discuss the current squad in direct comparison to 2015 and the perceived lack of spending, there's no need for the digs or calling the thread pointless.

You've given your opinion on the halfback situation above (which I agree with btw), and it would just be better to give your thoughts on the subject in your first post rather than pointing out the OPs 'sloppiness' - this place would be better if people just shared opinions rather than going for the 'one-up manship' tact, and trying to boost their own ego because they think it makes them look 'smarter' than some other random person on a message board.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:00 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1149
tad rhino wrote:
if this squad is spending the full cap then somebody needs sacking.


Absolutely!
