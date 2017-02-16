Superted wrote: I don't get involved in the petty squabbling on here, but jeez you do come across as super defensive whenever anyone questions the direction taken by the club or GH. Just because you might not like what is being inferred does not make it a 'pointless thread really'.



I'm a massive fan of GH's, have said plenty of times that I see him as one of, if not THE most important arrivals at our club ever.... And I'm not one to write of this team under any circumstances, but, there has to be question marks over the current squad and how it's got to where it is.

It's a pointless thread because, unless i've missed it, no one from the club have said there's no money to buy players.If the thread had been titled "Where's the much needed half back Gary" then i'd agree, because unless McGuire finds his 2015 form and stays fit all year then we do need one. I can see why we've held off though, as risky as it is.Hope that's OK.PS. I'm not defensive about the club at all. I don't like the often made up bull that some posters come out with and regularly pull them on it, there's a difference.